U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,163.04
    +22.27 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,996.89
    +27.66 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,520.09
    +88.56 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,953.02
    +17.74 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    -0.99 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.30
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0800
    -0.0260 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1810
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7070
    -0.3870 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,546.27
    -20.13 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.71
    +2.91 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.96
    +19.45 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

PayPal debuts 'Grant Payments' to shift charitable giving from paper checks to electronic transfers

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

PayPal is expanding further into the charitable donations business with this morning's launch of support for Grant Payments, the company has announced. The new product has been created in partnership with National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) and Vanguard Charitable and allows Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) sponsors, community foundations and other grantmakers to move their donations electronically through PayPal's platform.

In addition to moving money quickly, the system includes an online Grant Payments dashboard available to grantmakers and charities alike where they can view all the grant details, including the donor information, which can be exported to help simplify record-keeping. The dashboard also includes other details, like the grant letter and terms and conditions, allowing the organization to decide to either accept or decline the grant. If accepted, the funds are made available in a day's time. If declined, the organization can specify a reason and return the funds.

Image Credits: PayPal

PayPal notes that the participating U.S. charities are vetted before being onboarded to this system.

The company points to the sizable market in charitable giving as a reason for entering this space with a new product.

Citing data from National Philanthropic Trust, grants from Donor-Advised Funds hit historic levels during the pandemic in 2020, with grants from DAFs then totaling $34.67 billion, up 27% from the year prior. This was the highest increase in a decade, PayPal says in its announcement. In addition, Vanguard Charitable sent out $1.78 billion and NPT sent out $6.4 billion in grants to charities in 2021. Nearly all these payments were made via check, however.

Sending a check means relying on the Postal Service, and requires resources, time and expenses in order to manage the mailbox, retrieve the checks and make the bank deposits. This can slow down the actual work that needs to be done. PayPal believes its system, which will work much as its standard electronic payments do today, will allow charitable organizations to better focus on the tasks at hand instead of managing donations. Of course, PayPal itself also benefits by increasing the flow of money through its payments network, where it can be subject to various transaction fees.

“We are thrilled to partner with PayPal and NPT to bring modern and effective granting solutions to our donors and non-profit partners alike,” said Rebecca Moffett, president of Vanguard Charitable, in a statement. “Charities today need sustainable donor support more than ever. By streamlining the granting process, donors can make an even greater – and faster – impact on meaningful cause areas. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative solutions to the granting space, ensuring that we’re always working to increase philanthropy and maximize its impact over time.”

Eileen Heisman, CEO of National Philanthropic Trust, said Grant Payments would "simplify and accelerate how grantmakers can get funds to non-profits for mission-critical programs," in a further statement. "The partnership with PayPal and Vanguard Charitable on this sector-wide solution could be a game-changer for other funders as well and has been enormously gratifying," Heisman added.

This is not PayPal's first foray into charitable giving, of course. The company has offered tools to enable charitable transactions for years. Back in 2016, for instance, PayPal added a new button inside its mobile app to connect users to its thousands of PayPal Giving Fund certified charities, which previously were only available online. It later experimented with money pools, and in late 2020 launched a GoFundMe competitor with its crowdsourced fundraising platform, the Generosity Network. Outside of charities, PayPal also offers its own grants to small businesses through Venmo.

National Philanthropic Trust will start to roll out Grant Payments later this month, while Vanguard Charitable will begin to offer the solution in 2023.

Recommended Stories

  • Fall books a broad mix of literary and commercial favorites

    For months, Colleen Hoover's millions of fans on TikTok, Instagram and elsewhere have been talking up and posting early excerpts from her novel “It Starts With Us." It might have climbed higher but for competition from other Hoover novels, including “Ugly Love,” “Verity” and, of course, “It Ends With Us,” the dramatic tale of a love triangle and a woman's endurance of domestic abuse that young TikTok users have embraced and helped make Hoover the country's most popular fiction writer. “I never allowed myself to entertain a sequel, but with the amount of people emailing me every day and tagging me in an online petition to write about (those characters), their story began to build in my head in the same way my other books begin,” she told The Associated Press in a recent email.

  • Paul Newman’s Daughters Sue Late Actor’s Charitable Foundation

    A lawsuit exposing a rift between two of Paul Newman’s daughters and the late actor’s charitable foundation alleges its leaders are betraying Newman’s directives for his family to be intimately involved in the organization. They allege the Newman’s Own Foundation improperly cut the mandated contributions to entities controlled by the daughters, Susan Kendall Newman and […]

  • Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington denied clemency

    The execution of James Coddington is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

  • Ukraine seizes funds from crypto wallet funding Russian forces

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) seized and blocked a cryptocurrency wallet used to fund the Russian military campaign in the country. The agency is working on tracking the funds and transferring them under Ukrainian jurisdiction, according to the SSU. See related article: Vitalik Buterin says he used Tornado Cash to donate to Ukraine Fast […]

  • MacKenzie Scott supports child mentors with $44 million gift

    The unrestricted gift, announced Thursday, provides $15 million to the organization's national headquarters and splits $29 million in direct donations to 12 of the organization’s chapters from Tampa Bay to Detroit to Los Angeles. Terri Sorensen, the CEO of Friends of the Children, said Scott sent word through intermediaries about why she’d chosen her organization. “She said that they were doing this because they really hoped more people would find out about Friends of the Children,” said Sorensen, adding that she worked with The Bridgespan Group as part of the vetting process for several months before the amount was finalized.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Mill City Funds $0.6M Insurance Settlement

    Mill City Ventures III, Ltd (NASDAQ: MCVT) financed a paid insurance claim of $0.55 million. What Happened? The related short-term note will likely mature in 120 days, with a payback of $0.62 million, representing an annualized return of 36.36%. Mill City is a short-term non-bank lending and specialty finance company founded in 2007. Why Does It Matter? CEO Douglas M. Polinsky said, “We’re happy to update our shareholders with today’s announcement. While the total dollar amount of this particula

  • St. Louis, Minneapolis Feds Backed Full-Point Discount Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Directors at two of the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional branches favored a 100 basis-point increase in the discount rate in July, signaling internal pressure for a bigger move than policy makers delivered last month. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC

  • Burlington Stores (BURL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Burlington Stores (BURL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 52.17% and 2.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Twitter Is Facing Fresh SEC Scrutiny Over Spam-Account Calculations

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission recently pressed Twitter Inc. for more information on how the company identifies spam accounts, adding to scrutiny over the platform’s processes for keeping tabs on its user base. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off t

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Clinches Loan Deal

    The troubled retailer has found a financing source to shore up its liquidity as it tries to weather recent missteps, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Shoe Carnival (SCVL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.89% and 11.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Toronto market seen higher in 2022, 2023 despite selloff fears: Reuters poll

    Canada's main stock index is expected to advance through the end of the year and then approach a record peak in 2023 as high commodity prices bolster resource company earnings and despite the risk of another major sell-off, a Reuters poll found. "The outlook for the remainder of 2022 is encouraging given the expected contribution from the energy sector, financials and overall valuation of the S&P/TSX Composite Index," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management. Still, the Toronto market has not escaped the volatility that has buffeted financial markets this year as central banks globally tighten monetary policy to tackle soaring inflation.

  • Raymond James says don't expect a recession until 2023

    Raymond James' chief economist said the Federal Reserve should give the economy time to digest before more interest rate hikes.

  • Goldman Sachs has run the numbers on student-loan forgiveness. This is its assessment.

    Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Alec Phillips ran through the numbers on the student-loan relief plan.

  • Elon Musk-Twitter Legal Fight Complicated by Whistleblower Complaint

    Allegations by the platform’s former head of security may open new legal pathways in Elon Musk’s effort to abandon the $44 billion takeover.

  • Germany and France have driven eurozone into recession, economists warn

    Europe faces a bleak recession, economists have warned, after the eurozone’s German engine room reported a sharp slump in activity.

  • Hotel Groups Deploy Swelling Cash Piles With Varied Playbooks

    Global hotel groups are awash in near-record amounts of cash. Seven of the best-known hotel groups were collectively sitting on about $7.3 billion in cash and short-term investments in June, according to a recent wave of financial filings. How these hotel giants — Accor, Choice, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), Marriott, and Wyndham — […]

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • Urban Outfitters Stock Slips on Higher Discounts and Inventory

    Although more consumers were buying its dressier clothing, the company cranked up promotions as inventories remained high.

  • If You Invested $1000 in NextEra Energy a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.