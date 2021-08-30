U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,367.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,595.75
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.50
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    -0.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9200
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,764.50
    -1,914.67 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.60
    -25.26 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,668.94
    -120.35 (-0.43%)
     

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Portnoy Law
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2021; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors that acquired shares between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021. Investors have until October 19, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

PayPal disclosed receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on July 29, 2021, related “to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services.” Further, PayPal revealed that it had “responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [Securities and Exchange Commission] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company's branded card program.”

Shares of PayPal plummeted $18.81 per share, or 6.23%, on this news, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Recommended Stories

  • This Ultra-Important Metric Gives Home Depot the Edge Over Lowe's

    Both Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently reported their second-quarter financial results to mixed Wall Street reactions. While on the surface these giant home-improvement retailers might appear similar, there is a very important difference that makes Home Depot the higher-quality business between the two. During Q2, Home Depot's same-store sales (or comps) rose a healthy 4.5% year over year.

  • Ida sends insurance and energy stocks lower, Affirm surges after Amazon deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

    Fossil and Michael Kors announce wrist devices with better battery, more health features — but no Wear OS 3 until next year.

  • BHP considers making COVID vaccinations mandatory at Australian sites

    Global miner BHP Group is mulling whether to make vaccinations for COVID-19 mandatory at its workplaces in Australia as the country's east battles ballooning virus cases. The world's biggest miner on Monday set out measures it was taking to support vaccination in communities where it operates including on-site jabs at its Mt Arthur Coal Mine in New South Wales state that are to begin this week. The state has become the epicentre of Australia's current coronavirus outbreak, having declared a record 1,290 new cases on Monday as the nation struggles to contain the highly contagious Delta variant.

  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has an Effective Ownership Structure, but there are Reasons Why Investors may not be Jumping In

    Every investor in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We will also take a look at Spotify's growth opportunities and see if there is something that is reaching the interest of specific shareholder groups.

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • Zoom shares decline after Q3 sales forecast disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Zoom's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;