PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to PayPal Holdings Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter 2023. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Ryan Wallace, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Wallace: Good afternoon, and thank you for joining PayPal's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Alex Chriss, our President and CEO; and Jamie Miller, CFO. We're providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary. This conference call is also being webcast. Both the presentation and call are available on our Investor Relations website. In discussing our company's performance, we will refer to some non-GAAP measures. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the presentation accompanying this conference call. Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results may differ materially from these statements. You can find more information about risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available on our Investor Relations website. All information in this presentation is as of today's date, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update this information. And with that, let me turn the call over to Alex.

James Chriss: Thank you, Ryan, and thank you to everyone for joining us this afternoon. It's been a productive first 4 months. I'm pleased with what we've been able to accomplish in such a short period of time while delivering the solid financial results we will discuss today. More importantly, I'm excited about the foundation we're setting and the velocity at which we're executing as we enter 2024. Today, I'd like to walk you through the changes we've made to the structure of our company, including several key additions to our leadership team, give a clear road map for how we will be executing going forward and share our strategic priorities for 2024. Jamie will take you through the fourth quarter and full year results in greater detail, but the headline is that we delivered a solid quarter during the most important shopping season for our customers.

In Q4, we delivered 9% revenue growth on $410 billion in total payment volume. Transaction margin dollar performance was better than expected in the fourth quarter, and we continued strong expense discipline, reducing non-transaction-related expenses by 9% year-over-year. Taken together with $600 million in share repurchases in the quarter, our non-GAAP earnings per share increased 19% year-over-year. While these are solid results, we know there is still much room for improvement, and we're committed to making the necessary changes to our business and how we invest and operate to get it right. One of the key changes I talked about in our last earnings call was ensuring we have an outstanding leadership team in place. It's important to me that we have a leadership team with a broad diversity of experience, deep operational rigor and leaders with track records of success.

I'm thrilled with the talent that we've assembled in the last few months. With Jamie as our new CFO; Isabel Cruz, leading people in places; Michelle Gill, leading Small Business & Financial Services; Suzan Kereere, leading Global Markets; Diego Scotti, leading Consumer and Global Marketing and Communications, combined with talented leaders who have risen within PayPal, we have a world-class leadership team in place to help the organization reach its full potential. Each of these leaders chose to join PayPal because they see the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us to reshape commerce and are already driving a renewed energy within the company. Second, we've organized our teams around the customers we serve, consumers, small businesses and enterprises.

This creates clear lines of accountability and will enable teams to focus on delivering the right solutions that address our customers' greatest needs. Regardless of the customer we're serving, we want to make the PayPal offering so user-friendly, so rewarding and so integrated into a customer's life that PayPal is the obvious choice. Our new structure enables that. Third, last week, we announced that we will reduce our global workforce by approximately 9% through both direct reductions and the elimination of open roles over the course of the year. As I mentioned in our last earnings call, our size has been slowing us down. While this was not an easy decision to make, this change is necessary to execute with the focus and speed required to drive our next chapter of growth and allow us to invest in our future.

With these changes, we continue to reprioritize and invest in the innovation and delivery of products and solutions that offer the greatest impact for our customers. The team has been very focused on building out our strategy and driving focused execution for 2024. These are the most important priorities we're focused on this year, accelerating growth in our branded checkout business, improving overall profitability, including that of our high-growth PSP services, unlocking the power of data to create more value for our customers while tapping into new sources of revenue and margin and operating more efficiently. Our first look, customer announcement 2 weeks ago was an initial demonstration of the importance of delivering compelling value propositions to consumers and merchants.

As promised, we're doing a lot of things to drive change internally and externally. However, nothing happens overnight. It will take time for some of our initiatives to scale and move the needle, but the initial customer reaction and merchant demand for our new innovations has been encouraging. 2024 is going to be a transition year, focused on execution to position the business for long-term success. Our clear goal is to reshape the company to accelerate profitable growth and margin expansion in the years ahead. Prioritization will be key allowing us to move more quickly and with better results. Later in the call, Jamie will take you through our full year guidance. We have made strategic decisions to reinvest cost savings back into our most important initiatives.

It is critical that we remain on offense and position ourselves to not only innovate but capture our share of the growth in global commerce. We want to be clear-eyed in terms of the potential near-term benefits from our initiatives, which is why our 2024 guidance includes minimal contribution from the innovations we recently announced. We want to see execution and clear results prior to embedding these initiatives into our financial outlook. As a company, we will build back a track record of delivering on our commitments. In November, I committed to being transparent with you all on how we will run the business. I want to spend a few minutes to share our operating principles and how we expect these will drive value creation over time. Our 5 operating principles are: number one, start with the customer.

I believe in working customer back. We will start by defining our customers and their most critical needs. Then we will use that knowledge to inform everything we do, including investments and innovation. Number two, focus on profitable growth. We will prioritize high-quality, profitable growth and driving improved transaction margin dollars through more rigor and discipline. Number three, drive operating leverage over time. We will combine our assets and data to develop more personalized experiences for our customers and drive efficiencies across the business to leverage our cost base. Number four, set measurable goals and communicate consistently. We say what we mean and mean what we say, we will be transparent and accountable for our performance; and number five, maintain a strong balance sheet.

We will be diligent in managing our resources and returning excess cash to our shareholders. These 5 principles will guide how we make decisions and will ultimately keep us accountable to deliver what we say we will do. Let me now take you through what this means for how we serve our customers and what we're focused on in 2024. For enterprises, we're focused on accelerating growth in branded checkout and driving the profitable growth of our PSP services this year. Branded checkout is a critical part of PayPal's value proposition. We need to ensure we have our best checkout experience available to every consumer on every merchant every time. This will be a multiyear effort. To start, we've redesigned our branded checkout experience, creating more simplicity and consistency with the goal of optimizing presentment, increasing speed and minimizing friction across all major checkout flows.

When combined with our efforts in password-less authentication, these new flows can result in up to an additional 50% drop in latency, allowing a shopper to check out twice as fast. Improvements like this are aimed at driving a higher selection rate of PayPal and better conversion for our merchants. A challenge in the past has been bringing existing merchants on to our latest integrations and experiences. This is one of the reasons why our new guest checkout experience Fastlane by PayPal is so exciting. It's truly differentiated and will provide a compelling reason for merchants to operate. With it, we can recognize up to 70% of guests visiting a merchant, reduced checkout time by up to 40% and grow the top of our branded checkout funnel. BigCommerce, one of our long-time partners has already implemented Fastlane on their platform, and the conversion of their merchants using this new solution is as high as 79%.

Combining solutions like Fastlane with a full suite of PSP offerings and more targeted, personalized commerce experiences creates a powerful end-to-end suite of capabilities that drive higher sales for merchants and gives them more reason to choose PayPal. We're focused on driving profitable growth, including within our PSP services like Braintree. The team continues to earn market share and merchant confidence through product and performance enhancements, delivering auth rate improvements of up to 240 basis points for enterprise customers in the U.S. We're continuing to build out and seamlessly integrate additional value-added services in areas like orchestration, routing optimization, payouts and risk as a service in addition to serving as a seamless integration point for our latest branded checkout experiences, including PayPal, Venmo and Buy Now, Pay Later.

We will be able to compete in the market with a best-in-class offering and price to value. In addition, we're putting greater discipline into our go-to-market and renewal processes as we focus on profitable growth. These areas take time to scale, but we're laser-focused on them and expect to make steady progress this year. For small businesses, we're on a journey to move from a variety of standalone products to a modern platform with a comprehensive suite of solutions. What this means in 2024 is that we're focused on accelerating the adoption of PayPal Complete Payments, or PPCP, through a reinvigorated go-to-market approach for partners and developers. This full stack solution enables us to distribute our best branded checkout flow to SMBs while also competing for the approximately $750 billion addressable market of processing volumes.

We've had limited penetration of SMB full stack processing to date due to the lack of a strong product, but that is now changing. November and December were record-setting months for new SMB adoption of PPCP. We're seeing lower churn rates for merchants on PPCP year-over-year, but we've also seen increases in transaction volume for merchants migrating to full stack processing from our legacy products. As the year progresses, we intend to drive additional adoption through partner channels, targeted marketing and developer-friendly capabilities like low- and no-code integration paths available through our brand new developer portal. Over time, we want to better serve other important SMB needs, offering more ways to help them connect to new customers.

It's also worth noting that all the checkout improvements I just discussed as part of our enterprise strategy can also benefit the tens of millions of SMBs that use PayPal. For consumers, we're focused on differentiating our value proposition, deepening existing relationships and giving shoppers more reasons to choose PayPal. PayPal already has strong consumer awareness and trust, but that is not enough to compete in today's world. Part of a person's decision to choose PayPal comes down to presentment, ease of use and speed, areas where we still have room to improve. We also want to give consumers more reasons to choose PayPal by delivering personal lines and rewarding shopping experiences that also drive higher conversion for merchants. This year, we're launching and evolving a new PayPal app to create .

We will also leverage our merchant relationships and the power of AI to make the entire shopping experience personalized for consumers while giving them control over their data. In addition, we will drive increased understanding and awareness of Why PayPal via sustained marketing efforts. Our goal is to drive quality customer growth over time as well as deeper relationships that include more frequent use and a greater range of product adoption. The new checkout and app experiences we are rolling out this year will also create an engagement loop that will drive higher awareness of the various products we offer and drive higher adoption of our portfolio over time. Let me give you 2 examples of where we have significant opportunity to drive increased adoption.

In the U.S., we have over 27 million active accounts using PayPal Rewards. In the fourth quarter, rewards accounts had higher engagement and average revenue per account that was almost double that of non-rewards accounts. The average revenue per account of someone who adopts the PayPal Cashback Mastercard is about 5x higher than the average checkout-only account. Today, only about 2% of active accounts have that card in their wallet. Increasing adoption of these products will not only drive a richer experience for our customers but improvement in customer engagement and lifetime value for us. Redesigning our app and creating improved frictionless onboarding paths are tangible ways that we plan to drive higher penetration of these types of products.

We're also bringing more functionality and better experiences to Venmo this year, like the ability to connect consumers with cash back offers from small businesses in their local communities. In addition to this innovation, we're focused on driving adoption of the Venmo debit card. Venmo debit card holders are among our most engaged accounts and drive 6x the incremental revenue than that of a P2P only customer, about 6% of our active Venmo customers have a Venmo debit card today. So there is a significant opportunity there for us to focus on. Finally, this year, we will demonstrate meaningful progress towards operating more efficiently. We've already consolidated many disparate technology services into common platforms. So we have more work to unleash the power of our data in service of our customers.

We're simplifying and automating manual processes and investing in tools and services needed to drive productivity and innovation velocity. This will reduce cost and complexity, improve the developer experience and give more reasons for customers to choose PayPal. For example, we're converging to a single merchant reporting system, so that our merchants will get consistent and accurate reports, which will make a huge difference in how they run their business. Another outcome of consolidating platforms is that we will now see one view of the customer, which allows us to more effectively cross-sell the various products we offer. We will be moving at lightning speed and with the weight of the company behind each of these initiatives to deliver the best experiences possible for our customers this year.

To wrap up, I am pleased with our fourth quarter results and the execution that the team delivered throughout the quarter amid an enormous amount of change. I'm excited about the year ahead and all the innovation we have in store for our customers. With that, I'll hand the call over to Jamie to take you through our results for the fourth quarter and full year.

Jamie Miller: Thanks, Alex. Good afternoon. First, let me say that I'm very excited to have joined PayPal. Our new leadership team is laser-focused on our customers, and I am incredibly energized to see our team come together to deliver PayPal's full potential. Before I discuss our financial results, you'll notice several things different in our materials today. First, we've redesigned our press release in a more standardized tabular format designed to allow ease of use and better consumption of information. We have also included additional supplemental metrics in our investor presentation intended to provide greater transparency into our business. We will continue to evaluate these and other changes over time. I'll start with a summary of our financial performance.

In the fourth quarter, we reported 9% revenue growth on a spot and currency-neutral basis. For the full year, revenue grew 8% at spot and 9% on a currency-neutral basis. Transaction margin dollars were flat year-over-year in the fourth quarter and declined 1% for the full year. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.48 in the quarter, representing 19% year-over-year growth. Higher earnings per share in the quarter were driven by ongoing expense discipline and better-than-expected transaction margin dollars, which benefited from branded checkout, Braintree and interest on customer balances. We ended the full year with $5.10 of non-GAAP earnings per share, up 24%. Our full year results benefited from lower operating expenses, the higher interest rate environment and the impact of share buybacks.

Now I'll walk you through some key operating metrics that support these results. We ended the year with 426 million active accounts and 224 million monthly active accounts. Throughout last year, we indicated that we expected ongoing churn of unengaged accounts in less developed markets, predominantly in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. This was the primary driver of our year-over-year reduction in total active accounts. We had modest growth in monthly active accounts, up 1% for both the quarter and the full year, and our active base of engaged counts remain stable. More than 50% of our total active accounts were monthly actives over the course of 2023. Transactions per active account, which is a trailing 12-month number, was 58.7 in the fourth quarter, up 14%.

If we exclude PSP processing, which is primarily Braintree from that figure, transactions per active account grew 7%. Part of this growth rate is driven by the churn of unengaged accounts that I just mentioned, but we were also encouraged by the higher activity levels we're seeing among our core base of accounts. Page 14 in our investor presentation includes additional information on our historical trends in monthly active accounts and transactions per active account, excluding PSP processing. On volume growth in the fourth quarter, we saw total payment volume, or TPV, of $409.8 billion, representing 15% growth at spot and 13% growth on a currency-neutral basis. This growth was driven primarily by Braintree as well as branded checkout and Venmo.

U.S. TPV grew 11%, International TPV grew 17% on a currency-neutral basis, primarily driven by strength in Europe and improvement in Asia. For the full year, TPV was $1.5 trillion, increasing 13% at spot and 12% on a currency-neutral basis. PayPal's fourth quarter global branded checkout volumes grew by approximately 5% on a currency-neutral basis, bringing full year branded checkout volume growth to 6%. We have seen a solid start to the year with consistent global branded checkout growth through January. PSP processing volumes grew 29% in the quarter, driven by ongoing growth in Braintree. The team continues to make product and performance enhancements for merchants. We are also putting greater discipline into our go-to-market and renewal processes as we focus on overall profitable growth.

With respect to revenue, as I noted earlier, revenue in the fourth quarter increased 9% on a spot and currency-neutral basis to $8 billion. Transaction revenue grew 9% on a spot basis to $7.3 billion, driven by Braintree and branded checkout. In the fourth quarter, U.S. revenue grew 8%. International revenue increased 10% at spot and 12% on a currency-neutral basis, accelerating from the third quarter. Similar to TPV, we saw ongoing strength in Europe and improvements in Asia. For the full year, U.S. revenue grew 9% and international revenue increased 7% at spot and 9% on a currency-neutral basis. Other value-added services revenue in the quarter grew 9% on a spot basis to $743 million. For the full year, other value-added services revenue grew 26% or by approximately $600 million.

For both the quarter and the full year, this growth was driven almost entirely by increased interest income on customer stored balances. Transaction take rate declined 10 basis points to 1.78% in the fourth quarter. Approximately 7 bps of this decline was driven by 2 factors: lower gains from foreign currency hedges, which are recorded as international transaction revenue and flat foreign exchange fees. In addition, mix shift with higher volumes from large merchants continued to have a slight impact on our branded checkout take rate. Transaction take rate for the full year was 1.76%, also down 10 basis points year-over-year. Transaction margin dollars were flat year-over-year in the fourth quarter compared to a 3.5% decline in the third quarter.

This approximate 4 percentage point improvement was driven by a combination of the absence of merchant contractual compensation in the prior year period and by branded checkout and Braintree. The growth of interest income on customer stored balances and growth of branded checkout were the largest contributors to transaction margin dollars in the fourth quarter. This growth was offset by the absence of hedge gains compared to the prior year period as well as declines in other parts of the portfolio, including the impact of migrating and consolidating legacy PayPal payment services. Fourth quarter transaction expense as a rate of TPV came in at 97 basis points, 4 basis points higher than the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by Braintree volume growth and was partially offset by a favorable geographic mix of PayPal volumes and rate benefits in Venmo.

Full year transaction expense as a rate of TPV was 94 basis points. Transaction loss as a rate of TPV was 7 basis points for the quarter, up 1 basis point from the fourth quarter last year and 8 basis points for the full year. Credit losses were $119 million for the quarter or 3 basis points as a rate of TPV, down 32% year-over-year and 3 basis points as a rate of TPV for the full year. We have taken a prudent and active approach to managing our overall credit risk, tightening originations within our PayPal business loans portfolio and externalizing our European Buy Now, Pay Later portfolio. In the fourth quarter, non-transaction-related operating expenses declined 9% as we continue to actively manage our cost structure. For the full year, the same expenses declined 11%.

Non-GAAP operating income grew 11% in the quarter to nearly $1.9 billion and for the full year by 14% to $6.7 billion. Our non-GAAP operating margin increased 40 basis points to 23.3% in the quarter and increased 110 basis points to 22.4% for the full year due to better operating expense leverage in each period. PayPal generated $2.5 billion in free cash flow in the fourth quarter. This includes a $1.7 billion net benefit from the sale of our European Buy Now, Pay Later receivables to KKR, partly offset by the impact of new loans originated as held for sale. Adjusting for this impact, we generated nearly $800 million in adjusted free cash flow in the quarter and $4.6 billion for the full year. Higher-than-expected changes in working capital and cash taxes had a negative impact on fourth quarter free cash flow.

In the quarter, we completed more than $600 million in share repurchases, bringing full year share repurchases to approximately $5 billion. We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $17.3 billion and debt of $11.3 billion. Before turning to our first quarter and 2024 guidance, I have 2 updates to our guidance approach to share. First, for the time being, we intend to move away from providing annual revenue guidance and instead provide guidance for the upcoming quarter. Given the considerable changes underway at the company, we believe it is prudent to guide revenue 1 quarter ahead and provide updates as the year progresses. Second, the first quarter and 2024 guidance that we're providing today excludes the impact of stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP results.

This is consistent with our historical approach. Beginning in the first quarter, we will include stock-based compensation expense in our non-GAAP results. We will update our reporting and guidance accordingly at that time. Stock-based compensation is an integral part of our cost structure and one that we believe we need to manage more directly and transparently. Including stock-based compensation expense in our non-GAAP earnings, we'll introduce more accountability and discipline and will align our own performance measures to the way that many investors already evaluate our business. In terms of our outlook for the first quarter, we expect revenue to increase approximately 6.5% at spot and 7% on a currency-neutral basis. In addition, we expect non-GAAP earnings per share in the first quarter to grow at a mid-single-digit percentage.

With respect to our full year financial plan, as we have said previously, with all of the changes we are making, 2024 will be an execution year and one we're positioning the business for long-term success will be critical. For the full year, we are planning for a relatively consistent macroeconomic environment with some level of interest rate declines as we move through the year. We also assume that overall consumer spending and activity levels will remain relatively consistent. We expect full year 2024 non-GAAP EPS to be roughly in line with prior year EPS of $5.10. Underpinning our outlook, we expect roughly flat transaction margin dollars. Alex discussed our innovation and product enhancements earlier. Many of these are already in pilot or launch, but will require execution throughout the year before we begin to see impact.

Our guidance includes minimal impact from these initiatives. We expect a low single-digit increase in non-transaction operating expense. As Alex mentioned, we announced actions last week to reduce cost to drive continued efficiencies while at the same time, investing more in our product engineering and platform teams to drive growth. There are 2 factors to be mindful of that will impact our other value-added services revenue. First, while we are still seeing benefit from the higher interest rate environment, we expect that this tailwind will be much less significant in 2024. Second, we continue to take an active and prudent approach to managing our credit exposure. We are carrying lower credit receivables after tightening originations last year.

And for our off-balance sheet originations, we are planning for ongoing normalization and loss rates, which will impact the revenue share that we earn. We expect free cash flow for 2024 to be approximately $5 billion. From a financial policy perspective, we remain committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit rating. Absent inorganic growth opportunities, we expect to continue allocating approximately 70% to 80% of our free cash flow to share buybacks. However, given our strong cash position as we enter the year, we are currently planning for at least $5 billion in share buybacks in 2024. That concludes my prepared remarks. I'll now hand it back over to the operator to begin Q&A.

