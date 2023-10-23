PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Declined on Investors’ Concerns

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its “Wedgewood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, Wedgewood Composite’s net return was -2.4% compared to the Standard & Poor’s -3.3%, Russell 1000 Growth Index’s -3.1%, and Russell 1000 Value Index’s -3.2% return for the same period. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Wedgewood Partners highlighted stocks like PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a technology platform that enables digital payments. On October 20, 2023, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock closed at $53.39 per share. One-month return of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was -7.76%, and its shares lost 36.40% of their value over the last 52 weeks. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a market capitalization of $58.624 billion.

Wedgewood Partners made the following comment about PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was a detractor from performance during the quarter. Total payment volume grew +11% while revenues grew +8% - both FX-neutral. Adjusted operating earnings grew +20%. E-commerce industry sales trends have normalized back to their pre-pandemic trend of growth, with high-margin branded payments keeping track with the industry. Despite this, investors continue to be concerned that PayPal's fast-growing private-label payments solutions will dilute Company returns. However, payments is a very scalable business, and the Company will be able to manage both private label and branded for attractive returns and double-digit growth. While multiples in the payment industry have significantly compressed, especially after the multi-year process of being added to the index @inancial sector, PayPal's businesses are substantially different enough from traditional spread-based businesses; in addition to possessing much more compelling growth drivers, PayPal's well below market multiple should revert to its higher, historical average."

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is in 13th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 86 hedge fund portfolios held PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) at the end of second quarter which was 103 in the previous quarter.

