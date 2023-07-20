PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Fell on Investors’ Concerns

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its "Wedgewood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, Wedgewood Composite’s net return was 8.1% compared to the Standard & Poor’s 8.7%, Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 12.8%, and Russell 1000 Value Index’s 4.1% return for the same period. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Wedgewood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund highlighted stocks like PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a technology platform that enables digital payments. On July 19, 2023, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock closed at $74.22 per share. One-month return of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was 8.24%, and its shares lost 10.31% of their value over the last 52 weeks. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a market capitalization of $83.8 billion.

Wedgewood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund made the following comment about PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the leading detractor from performance during the quarter. Total payment volume grew +12% (foreign exchange neutral) while revenues grew +10% (FX-neutral) and adjusted operating earnings grew +19%. E-commerce industry sales trends have normalized back to their pre-pandemic trend of growth, with high-margin branded payments keeping track with the industry. Despite this, investors were concerned PayPal's fast growing, private label payments solutions will dilute Company returns. However, payments are a very scalable business, and we expect the Company will be able to manage both private label and branded to achieve attractive returns and double-digit growth. Although multiples in the payment industry have compressed, especially after the multi-year process of being added to the financial sector, PayPal's businesses are substantially different enough from traditional spread-based businesses, in addition to having much more compelling growth drivers, that PayPal's well-below market multiple should revert to its higher, historical average."

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is in 13th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 103 hedge fund portfolios held PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) at the end of first quarter which was 115 in the previous quarter.

