PayPal Investor Alert: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased PYPL stock or other securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/PayPal for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that PayPal and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations; (iii) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (v) this subjected PayPal to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement.
Interested PayPal investors have until October 19, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668017/PayPal-Investor-Alert-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed

