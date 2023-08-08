U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

PayPal launches fully backed and regulated USD stablecoin on Ethereum

Danny Park
·1 min read

PayPal Holdings Inc., the California-based online payments giant, announced Monday that it is launching an Ethereum blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. PayPal, which reported US$7.3 billion in second quarter revenue, said its fully-backed, regulated stablecoin can bridge the gap between fiat currencies and the blockchain for consumers, merchants and developers.

See related article: PayPal confirms exploring USD-backed stablecoin for payments

Fast facts

  • The newly launched stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S Treasuries and similar cash equivalents, according to PayPal.

  • Customers who purchase PayPal USD will be able to transfer the stablecoin to compatible external wallets, pay other customers and purchase foreign currencies using the stablecoin.

  • PayPal USD, issued by Paxos Trust Company, is redeemable using the U.S. dollar. Users can also convert the token into different cryptocurrencies supported by PayPal.

  • A PayPal news release said the ERC-20 stablecoin will be “rolling out in the coming weeks” for U.S. customers. It will then become available on Venmo, the peer-to-peer payment application owned by PayPal, at an unspecified later date.

  • “PayPal’s news today is a testament to the burgeoning popularity of DeFi,” said Tony Petrov, the chief legal officer of Cyprus-based online verification platform Sumsub. “This rapid ascent signals a major transformation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and the potential impact of stablecoins on the global financial landscape is an exciting development to monitor closely.”

See related article: There will never be an X (Twitter) token: Elon Musk