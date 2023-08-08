PayPal launches fully backed and regulated USD stablecoin on Ethereum

Reuters

(Reuters) -Some 30,000 workers at Yellow Corp were looking for jobs on Monday after the major trucking company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, potentially saddling U.S. taxpayers with losses from a government rescue of the long-troubled carrier. It laid blame for the bankruptcy, likely the largest ever for a U.S. trucking firm, at the feet of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union that represents about 22,000 of its employees. Teamsters leadership "was able to halt our business plan, literally driving our company out of business," Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins said in a statement late Sunday.