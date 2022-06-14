U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,739.74
    -9.89 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,359.43
    -157.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,840.15
    +30.93 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.96
    -10.64 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.95
    +1.02 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    -16.60 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.35 (-1.65%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.0423
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4330
    +0.0670 (+1.99%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.1996
    -0.0138 (-1.14%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    134.9500
    +0.5440 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,512.14
    -1,210.35 (-5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.05
    +9.80 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

PayPal Mafia's Keith Rabois agrees with Elon Musk on the importance of returning to the office: 'The ambitious people want to work IRL'

Britney Nguyen
·3 min read
keith
Keith RaboisKeith Rabois

Elon Musk isn't the only person who doesn't like remote work — many investors agree.

Protocol's Allison Levitsky recently talked with a range of venture capitalists who view in-office work as important, including investor Keith Rabois, a partner at Founders Fund and member of a group of early PayPal co-founders and employees known as the PayPal Mafia.

In May, Rabois tweeted that he was "Looking to fund IRL startups." (IRL is an abbreviation for "in real life.") In a follow-up message to Levitsky, Rabois said he was "only investing in startups that are primarily IRL."

When asked about the idea that some companies can't afford to lose potential talent by enforcing an in-office policy, Rabois was not convinced, Protocol reports.

He told Levitsky he "wouldn't hire any of those people," and that "ambitious people want to work IRL."

Rabois's pushback to remote work comes at a time when many workers are pushing to continue having the option, and companies who allowed it during the pandemic are deciding what their policies will look like moving forward. According to ADP Research Institute, 64% of workers surveyed said they would consider looking for another job if their employer asked them to return full-time.

While Protocol talked to other investors who argued that asking workers to return to the office shouldn't be a big deal, not everyone agrees, and the debate has spilled over onto Twitter, giving the public a glimpse into how executives and investors view the issue.

In a response to Rabois's tweet about only funding IRL startups, Jeremy Stoppelmann, cofounder and CEO of Yelp, tweeted that Rabois's tweet was the "Equivalent to 'looking to fund startups running Windows95.'"

"Legacy office operating system has been disrupted, time to live in the future and fully embrace remote," he added.

Rabois replied to Stoppelmann, saying, "I don't believe one can build most successful companies from *scratch* remotely at all. And even most of the founders who run a public company today who have remote policies agree with me when we discuss." Rabois did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication.

Rabois's sentiments on remote work echo those of Musk, who at the beginning of June sent an email to employees at Tesla requiring that all executives spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office each week.

"Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth," Musk wrote. "This will not happen by phoning it in."

As the Twitter discourse between Rabois and Stoppelmann shows, various big-name companies are divided on a return-to-office or a fully-remote work culture.

Major banks like Bank of America, and tech giants like Apple are pushing for more in-office work, at least for some days of the week.

After a planned return-to-office in May, Apple ended up suspending the requirement for now, reportedly because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases. That same month, Ian Goodfellow, a machine learning director at Apple, left the company due to its return-to-work policy.

But along the same vein as Stoppelmann, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the era of the office is over.

"It's kind of like an anachronistic form," Chesky said in an interview with Time's The Leadership Brief. "It's from a pre-digital age."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects Democrats' effort to keep Republican Tim Michels off the ballot for governor

    Michels prevailed through a bipartisan 6-0 vote by the very commissioners he has said should be fired or removed from public office

  • Matthew McConaughey comments on bipartisan framework for gun control package: 'something' has happened

    Uvalde, Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey issued a statement supporting the bipartisan gun control and violence framework which was announced Sunday.

  • Elbit to Reveal Unmanned Robotic Combat Vehicle Integrated with Foresight’s QuadSight® Technology

    Foresight’s solution will be showcased in Elbit’s booth at Eurosatory, the world’s largest defense and security exhibition

  • Nokia lifted to buy at Citi, which expects margins near top of forecast range

    Nokia was upgraded to buy from neutral at Citi in a note that argues its improving fundamentals are being ignored by the market. Its price target was increased to €6.50 ($6.80) from €6. "The mobile infrastructure market is showing strong momentum, particularly so in Nokia's key U.S. market, and Nokia's decade-long share losses have ceased and are showing signs of improvement," said analyst Andrew Gardiner, who said he's confident it'll achieve 2022 margins near the top of its 11% to 13.5% range.

  • Growing Raleigh company puts new HQ in North Hills tower

    A year after a major Raleigh company put multiple floors in its new headquarters tower up for sublease, a fast-growing tech company is grabbing space.

  • John Oliver Calls For The Break Up Of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook

    Before AT&T formally sold-off Warner Bros. to Discovery Media , John Oliver took great delight in mocking HBO's parent company, frequently calling them "business daddy" and skewering the company's reputation for poor cellular service (amongst other common complaints). In the most recent episode of his late night news show "Last Week Tonight," Oliver uses the history of AT&T as a jumping off point for a segment on antitrust legislation, in which he makes the point that monopolies are bad for business and customers. The segment begins with a brief history of AT&T, which Oliver explains once had a monopoly over the telephone industry, and would go out of its way to hinder competing businesses.

  • China’s Geely Takes Over Alibaba-Backed Smartphone Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., the satellite-to-automobile group controlled by billionaire Li Shufu, has purchased a majority stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology Co., according to a Caixin report that cited an announcement from the State Administration of Market Regulation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Brace for

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple Needs ‘One More Thing’—and It Will Have to Be Big

    Apple is so massive that growing its revenue by 10% requires adding $40 billion in annual sales. That’s equivalent to building another Mac business.

  • Chinese smartphone brand Meizu sold to carmaker Geely as smart vehicles become latest frontier for Big Tech

    A subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has acquired Meizu, the Alibaba Group Holding-backed smartphone maker, as part of the carmaker's efforts to bolster its connected ecosystem, as rivals race to build new digital platforms for vehicles. Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology, a venture launched by Geely founder Li Shufu last September to make premium smartphones and other connected devices, bought a 79.09 per cent stake in Meizu, taking control of the Zhuhai-based brand, according to a document

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • The best smartwatches

    Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.

  • PlayStation Takes On Xbox With New Subscription Service

    (Bloomberg) -- PlayStation’s revamped version of its video game subscription service went live on Monday, giving members access to a catalog of several hundred games both new and old.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Brace for Fed: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupWall Street’s Favorite Recession Signal Is Ba

  • Partnership to see Emtrain training modules integrated into Cisco platform

    Emtrain develops workplace training materials focused on preventing bias, discrimination, harassment and ethical lapses in the workplace.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell As 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple resizes the iPad’s workflow with Stage Manager

    Over the past couple of years Apple’s major iPad updates have been focused on dragging the device out of a long gestational period and into a universe that offered more linguistic similarity with the Mac. A handful of features like Stage Manager, Desktop Class Apps and enhancements to Continuity are all aimed at continuing iPadOS 15’s work in this regard. Stage Manager is the centerpiece of this year’s enhancements to multitasking on iPad.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • How Apple's thoughtful, measured approach is building a revolution in health

    Apple's health business could now stand alone as one of the largest in the sector in terms of sheer reach — if it could ever be disentangled from the company's other products, which, by design, it really can't. At the company's annual WWDC global developer conference last week, a variety of new health-related features were introduced that cover not only the wellness-oriented Apple Watch lineup, but also the company's iPhone, iPad and beyond. From product design, to participation in academic research, to hiring, Apple has demonstrated a concerted effort to do more in health.

  • HyperX’s Cloud Mix Buds makes managing multi-device audio a breeze

    For people who hate unpairing and repairing wireless headphones with their gaming devices, HyperX's Cloud Mix Buds feature dual wireless modes that make managing your gadgets' audio connections a lot easier.