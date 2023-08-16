U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

PayPal to pause UK crypto sales from October for at least 3 months

Zoltan Vardai
·1 min read

PayPal, the global payments giant, will pause cryptocurrency sales in the United Kingdom for a minimum of three months starting October 1, as part of the company’s response to the new regulations introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Fast facts

  • PayPal’s U.K.-based customers will still be able to hold and sell their existing digital assets, despite the pause on crypto sales, PayPal said in an email to its users.

  • The decision came as a response to the FCA’s new regulations that will go into effect starting October, requiring clearer risk disclosures for crypto companies as well as a 24-hour grace period for customers to reconsider their investments.

  • PayPal said it expects to re-enable crypto purchases in early 2024.

  • Outside the U.K., the fintech firm continues expanding its digital asset services. Last week, it launched PayPal USD, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin on Ethereum.

