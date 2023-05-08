U.S. markets closed

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PR Newswire
·1 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com.

Investor Relations Contact

investorrelations@paypal.com

Media Relations Contact

mediarelations@paypal.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-reports-first-quarter-2023-results-301818662.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.