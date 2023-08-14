U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.85
    +15.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,277.50
    -3.90 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,737.00
    +92.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,910.91
    -14.21 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.87
    -0.32 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.10
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1820
    +0.0140 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2667
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3780
    +0.4480 (+0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,498.90
    +138.46 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    637.33
    +2.47 (+0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.00
    -20.16 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,059.91
    -413.74 (-1.27%)
     

PayPal taps Intuit executive for CEO role

1
Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the PayPal app on a phone

(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings said on Monday that Alex Chriss, a top executive at tax-preparation software firm Intuit, would replace its longest-serving chief executive officer Dan Schulman on Sept. 27.

The change of guard marks a watershed moment for digital payments giant PayPal, which has been looking to push deeper into the cryptocurrency payments space with the launch of a U.S. dollar stablecoin last week.

Underwhelming margins have been troubling the San Jose, California-based company. Earlier this month, PayPal reported second-quarter adjusted operating margins of 21.4%, missing its forecast of 22%.

Chriss will be taking the helm at a time when cost-cutting has become a priority for PayPal, as it battens down the hatches to prepare for a potential slowdown.

In a post-earnings call, Schulman had said the company was in the final stages of selecting his successor.

Shares were up nearly 1%, at $62.02.

In a separate statement, Intuit named Marianna Tessel the general manager of its Small Business and Self-Employed Group, a role currently held by Chriss.

SCHULMAN'S LEGACY

Schulman was brought into PayPal to steer the firm as a standalone company after it split from e-commerce firm eBay in 2015.

Under him, PayPal became the first major financial technology firm to embrace digital currencies for payments and transfers.

The New Jersey native worked as a truck driver before being accepted into Middlebury College. Prior to his time at PayPal, he had worked at American Express and AT&T.

At PayPal, Schulman led the company's foray into the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market, with interest in the sector running high.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)