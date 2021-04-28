U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

PayPal's ambition and uphill battle in China

Rita Liao
·3 min read

Over the last few months, PayPal has been quietly gearing up for its expansion in China.

At the recent Boao Forum for Asia, China's answer to Davos, the American payments giant said its strategy for China is not to challenge the duopoly of Alipay and WeChat Pay. Instead, it wants to focus on cross-border business and provide gateways both for Chinese merchants to collect funds and for Chinese consumers to pay for overseas goods.

It's certainly a lucrative area. The market size of cross-border e-commerce in China surged from about 3 trillion yuan ($460 million) to nearly 6 trillion yuan between 2016 and 2021, according to market research firm iResearch.

But this space has also become crowded in recent years and PayPal may be late to the fray, said a China-based manager for an American tech giant, who asked for anonymity because he's not authorized to speak to the media.

On Amazon, one of the largest marketplaces for Chinese exporters to sell online, there are already established options for merchants to collect funds. Setting up a bank account in a foreign country can be difficult for a small-time Chinese exporter, not to mention the high fees for remittance, so such merchants often seek third-party payments transfer solutions such as U.S.-based Payoneer and Chinese equivalents Pingpong and Lianlian, which charge a relatively small fee to deposit merchants' sales into their bank accounts at home.

China has stringent policies for foreign exchange and electronic payments, but PayPal has already cleared the regulatory hurdles. In January, the American fintech titan became the first foreign firm to hold a license for online payment processor in China after it bought out shares in a local payments firm.

Obtaining the government greenlight is just the first step. The appeal of PayPal hinges largely on what it can offer to Chinese e-commerce exporters, who are now flooding the likes of Amazon and eBay.

"At the end of the day, customers only care which service is the cheapest and easiest to use," said the China-based manager from the American firm.

"The Chinese cross-border payment solutions have achieved impressive results in terms of products, scale, and fees," the person said. "I don't think PayPal stands a chance."

Exporters who build their own online stores instead of selling on mainstream marketplaces may still find PayPal necessary as a tool to accept payments from customers, given the app's wide reach.

As for cross-border payments, PayPal is competing with Tencent's WeChat Pay and Ant Group's Alipay, which have long been ubiquitous in China. Both e-wallets have been aggressively growing their global partnerships to let China's outbound travelers pay at overseas retailers like they would at home. Those shopping for overseas products domestically often use Chinese-owned e-commerce apps, which tend to have Alipay or WeChat Pay as their payment processor. Credit cards never became prevalent in China.

Cross-border payments have also become one of Ant's main growth goals, according to the prospectus of its now-halted initial public offering. While overseas businesses accounted for just about 5% of the firm's revenue in the second half of 2020, most of that segment came from cross-border payments. At the time, Ant also had plans to spend HK$52.8 billion, or 40%, of the net proceeds from its IPO on expanding its cross-border payment and merchant services as well as other overseas functionalities.

"It depends on whether PayPal is able to offer even lower fees than Ant," said a person who previously worked on cross-border wallets for a Chinese company. "But PayPal itself is not famous for low fees."

  • AMD earnings: Are data center owners ‘digesting’ or just not buying Intel chips?

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings will serve as an indication if the data-center market is truly in a digestion phase as Intel Corp. said recently.

  • Vaccinated people can now do these things safely, CDC says in updated COVID guidance

    Masks are still required in certain circumstances, but the CDC offered safe activities for fully vaccinated people.

  • Here Are Automakers' Plans for Adding More Electric Vehicles to Their Lineups

    Many automakers have detailed plans to electrify large portions of their fleets over the next decade, with some announcing goals for fully electrified lineups in as little as five years. Consumer...

  • Russia Challenge Remains Even as Ukraine Crisis Abates

    For weeks, the world watched with apprehension as Moscow stationed troops, aircraft, and military equipment on Russia’s border with Ukraine and in Crimea, a buildup larger than the one that preceded its 2014 annexation of the peninsula. Then, last week, everyone could breathe a guarded sigh of relief. The more than 100,000 soldiers amassed there had begun their return home, the Russian defense minister said. They had only been placed there for “snap checks,” he claimed. The true extent to which the Russian troops, and the equipment they brought in tow, will return remains to be seen, but provided that they do, and that the immediate crisis has been averted, the episode reveals much about the opportunism at the heart of Vladimir Putin’s outlook, Joe Biden’s management of the threat, and the particular nature of the challenge facing the West in Europe today. Moscow backed down following a concerted diplomatic effort. Although Biden had not spoken with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in his term, he finally placed a call to the country’s leader, emphasizing America’s continued support “in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.” This was part of an extensive intragovernmental and transatlantic diplomatic campaign that included calls by U.S. officials to Ukrainian and NATO leaders, a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Brussels, and statements by the German and French governments. Meanwhile, for all the worries about the Ukrainian government’s competence and corruption, Zelensky pulled his weight, making appearances on the frontlines of the conflict that has wrought destruction on Eastern Ukraine since 2014, when Moscow started backing separatist groups there. Donning a helmet and flak jacket, Zelensky led his troops through the trenches, running to avoid sniper fire. The message was clear: Ukraine would fight. That the buildup took place in plain sight also helped matters. The Russians didn’t disguise it, and for weeks, provided Western media alarming headlines and U.S. diplomats ample fodder with which to make their case for deterring what seemed to be a potential attack. The Russian president was likely probing for weakness without a clear strategy in mind, seeking an advantage amidst other challenges to his position in Russia and throughout Europe. Putin’s growing insecurity can’t be overlooked, and it should be exploited. This month, the Czech Republic struck a heavy blow against Moscow’s spy network in Central Europe. Following revelations that Russian agents were responsible for deadly 2014 explosions in the country, Prague ordered the expulsion of 18 Russian spies posted as embassy staffers. Concerningly for the Kremlin, there’s been a ripple effect, as others have heeded the Czech government’s calls to do the same. The Baltic states, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Poland followed suit. Worse for the Kremlin, all eyes are on Alexei Navalny. The dissident’s condition continues to be tenuous; just days from death, he ended a hunger strike. Putin had assiduously avoided even uttering his chief antagonist’s name in public, but in recent months, the U.S. and its European allies imposed new sanctions for his continued detention. The Europeans have been slow to impose more punitive measures but have said, like the Biden administration, that they would unleash a furious response if Navalny were to die in custody. Of course, that would be of little comfort to Russia’s aspiring democrats, whose movement would be struck an enormous blow. The Navalny affair poses a particular danger for Putin, which is all the more reason for the White House to double down on its advocacy for him. Nonetheless, even as Jake Sullivan and other top administration officials promise to punish Putin and his cronies if Navalny is killed, a sanctions wish list provided to the White House by Navalny’s associates — which includes a number of oligarchs — seems to be collecting dust. During short White House remarks on Russia last week, Biden made no mention of the dissident. And for all of Biden’s previous efforts to highlight Navalny’s case and show a united transatlantic front against Russian aggression, his administration has failed to leverage congressionally mandated sanctions to try to kill the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a Russian project with significant German backing, for fear of antagonizing the Merkel government. But these baffling oversights are exceptions to a broadly tough-minded approach. By maintaining a Trump-era policy backing the export of lethal weapons to Kiev, Biden has avoided the pitfalls of feckless Obama administration policies. His administration should intensify its efforts to equip Ukrainian forces with adequate intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities and ensure that Ukrainian forces are armed to the teeth with weapons capable of deterring a future Russian assault. And when Biden dangled the possibility of a bilateral summit during a call with Putin, which the deeply insecure leader covets, he followed up two days later with that brief White House speech hitting Russian officials with new sanctions and calling for de-escalation of tensions. (It’d be best if he met with Zelensky before Putin, and any summit would have to be carefully planned). This time regarding Ukraine, fortunately, the Kremlin seemingly backed off. The challenge for the U.S. and its allies of responding to Putin’s brutal rule at home and deterring his destabilizing misadventures abroad will remain.

  • Intel’s data-center customers may be ‘digesting,’ but AMD’s buffet is wide open

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 's data-center business is not having any of the digestion issues that Intel discussed last week, leaving investors with the obvious conclusion.

  • Richardson Wealth Advisors Named as Finalists for 2021 Wealth Professional Awards

    RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) is pleased to announce that five advisors of its wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) are finalists for the upcoming 2021 Wealth Professional Awards, the leading independent awards program for the wealth management industry.

  • AMD’s Earnings Were All About Its Data Center Revenue. Here’s What the Rest of 2021 Could Look Like.

    Chief Executive Lisa Su told Barron's that the company expects strong sales through the rest of the year.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq set for higher open as focus turns to tech earnings, Fed

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to open slightly higher on Tuesday as investors geared up for earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet, while awaiting cues from the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy stance. Shares of Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc gained 0.4% each, while those of Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, slated to report this week, were also higher.

  • Nexon Joins Tesla in Bitcoin Bet With $100 Million Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Nexon Co. said it bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin, joining a list of tech companies embracing the digital currency.The online game provider acquired 1,717 Bitcoins at an average price of about $58,226 each, including fees and expenses. The purchase represents less than 2% of Nexon’s total cash and cash equivalents on hand, and is the largest-ever purchase of digital currency made by a company traded in Tokyo, Nexon said.“Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets,” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the current economic environment, we believe Bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments.”A growing number of global firms including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc. have moved to purchase Bitcoin in recent months, with more starting to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Firms in Japan, which was an early leader in Bitcoin acceptance, have been slow to join this trend.Nexon said it intended to guard itself against a potential drop in the value of non-digital currencies in case of inflation, with Mahoney seeing Bitcoin as a “form of cash likely to retain its value, even if it is not yet widely-recognized as such.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Macklem Stresses Bank of Canada’s Commitment to 2% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains committed to the central bank’s 2% inflation target, even as price pressures are expected to temporarily overshoot that goal.Macklem, in parliamentary testimony on Tuesday, cited the central bank’s long history of hitting that objective, and said he needs to worry about both upside and downside risks to its inflation outlook.The comments come after the Bank of Canada released new forecasts on April 21 that show the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades.“What can we do to assure Canadians that we will control inflation? We have a very clear mandate -- we have a strong record now of 30 years of inflation targeting and we have consistently realized that objective,” Macklem told the House of Commons finance committee.At the same time, a full recovery will take time time to complete, and that will keep downward pressure on price gains, he said.Last week, Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until the economy’s recovery from Covid-19 is complete. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above 2% for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. In coming months, inflation is expected to accelerate to near 3%. The central bank does have latitude to allow inflation to temporarily stray from its target, within a range of 1% to 3% -- room to maneuver that Macklem said Wednesday he intends to utilize given the extraordinary nature of the pandemic.Still, that didn’t stop the Bank of Canada last week from paring back its bond purchase program and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase. Those moves made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GSK pursuing split as easing of COVID curbs aids earnings

    (Reuters) -Plans for GlaxoSmithKline to split in two are "well underway" it said on Wednesday after exceeding first-quarter earnings forecasts as an easing of COVID-19 curbs meant more clinic visits for critical treatments such as HIV and routine shots. GSK has fallen behind in the coronavirus vaccines race and its broader strategy has been under the microscope after a report that U.S. activist investor Elliott built up a significant stake. The British drugmaker said it would provide details on June 23 on its plan to separate next year into an over-the-counter products business and another for prescription medicines and vaccines.

  • Dollar Hitches Ride on Rising Yields as Fed Meeting Gets Underway

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • U.S. Stocks Rise to All-Time High on Growth Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record high amid solid corporate earnings and confidence that the Federal Reserve will remain accommodative even as robust growth takes the world’s largest economy back to pre-pandemic levels.The S&P 500 rose after notching its first weekly decline since mid-March. Most of the main 11 industry groups gained, with energy and consumer-discretionary shares jumping the most. Small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000 outperformed the broader market. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovered around its 50-day moving average. Copper, seen as a barometer of growth, surged to the highest in a decade.Investors this week will focus on corporate earnings and U.S. economic data even as the Fed primes them to expect no change to policy at their two-day meeting ending Wednesday. While emerging economies from India to Brazil are grappling with a Covid-19 surge or renewed curbs, the developed world is on a firmer recovery path with a faster pace of vaccination.“The Fed is going to likely reiterate their patient stance here,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “I’m anticipating that they acknowledge the recent strength we’ve seen in economic data but they will continue to highlight we are a ways away from achieving their goal of full employment. I think they’ll continue to assure markets that Fed policy is going to remain firmly dovish for some time.”Data on Thursday may show U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 6.9% annualized pace from January through March after a more moderate 4.3% rate in the previous quarter. Other reports this week may show a pickup in consumer confidence and robust personal spending. Recent indicators cemented economic optimism, with durable-goods orders rebounding in March and output at manufacturers and service providers reaching a record high in April.More than three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten analysts’ estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A slew of earnings from megacaps including Amazon Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. will be parsed this week as investors look for more clues on how companies are faring in the recovery.“We’re gearing up for a busy week on all fronts, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Big tech earnings, a look into Q1 GDP, and the Fed meeting could create catalysts for market moves. Though despite the strong earnings reports we’ve seen thus far, the market is really taking beats in stride amid already high valuations.”Fed to Taper Bond Buying in Fourth Quarter, Economists SayEuropean stocks advanced Monday, as gains for banks and travel companies offset losses for food companies and utilities. The dollar was little changed after initially falling to a two-month low. It was still on course for the biggest monthly drop this year.Oil retreated amid concern demand from India may fall after the nation reported a million new coronavirus cases in three days.World’s Biggest Covid Crisis Threatens Modi’s Grip on IndiaHere are some key events to watch this week:Bloomberg Live hosts the Bloomberg Green Summit Monday through April 27Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing TuesdayFed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the FOMC meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show robust 6% growth in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.2% to a record high as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.2%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2089The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3905The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 108.13 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.76%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $62 a barrelGold futures rose 0.2% to $1,781 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yields Rise With Dollar as Fed, Biden Loom Large: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Longer-dated Treasury yields extended their advance and the dollar strengthened as investors awaited clues on the timing of stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve. U.S. stock-index futures slipped as Americans braced for President Joe Biden’s tax plans.The 10-year rate traded at a two-week high, extending a bounce-back from its 50-day moving average. Russell 2000 Index futures fell, while June contracts on the S&P 500 gauge were little changed. The dollar headed for its first back-to-back gain this month. Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent, jumped more than 5% in pre-market trading as analysts raised price targets for the stock after strong results.Global markets are searching for new catalysts with stocks trading near record highs. Traders may need further assurance that policy makers will overlook stronger economic data to keep rates ultra-low and bond purchases at pace. Amid looming tax increases, they can ill-afford any hint of tapering.“A lot of dovishness from the Fed was already priced in, which has weighed on U.S. yields and the dollar since the start of April despite the strong U.S. data,” strategists led by Jean-Francois Paren, global head of research at Credit Agricole SA in Montrouge, France, wrote in a note. “Even if the Fed is very likely to leave its monetary stance totally unchanged today, there is still a high bar for the Fed to surprise markets on the dovish side. This, in turn, may continue to support a rebound in the dollar and U.S. yields.”A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter. All these recovery signals are stoking speculation over when the Fed will start slowing its stimulus.While markets expect no change in the Fed’s policy or its message Wednesday, they seemed to be going into a wait-and-see mode before ruling out hawkish surprises. A rally in commodities including copper and wheat paused, while European stocks were little changed. “Repeated positive economic surprises mean that quantitative policy is a subject of interest,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said in an audio comment. “No one expects bond buying to end now, but there may be hints at it ending later this year.”Class A shares of Alphabet rallied in early New York trading after reporting a first-quarter revenue beat. Analysts at Barclays Plc raised their price target for the stock by 20%. Morgan Stanley increased theirs by 10%. Microsoft Corp., whose results beat expectations but failed to impress analysts, dropped 2.6%.Crude-oil futures rose after OPEC+ expressed confidence in the demand outlook with plans to boost supply, even India’s raging Covid-19 crisis is causing near-term pressure.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 7:56 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.The euro fell 0.2% to $1.2072.The British pound sank 0.3% to $1.3875.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.484 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 108.88 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 1.63%.The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.18%.Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.22%.Britain’s 10-year yield gained four basis points to 0.819%.Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.098%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced 1% to $63.57 a barrel.Brent crude increased 0.8% to $66.97 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.5% to $1,767.54 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, fueled by Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week. The Nasdaq's record high close confirmed the end of an 11% correction in the index that began after its previous record high close on Feb. 12, with the index closing at a low on March 8.

  • My mom added me to her bank accounts before she died. Am I legally or morally obliged to disclose these accounts to my siblings?

    ‘My mom trusted me to take care of all her finances as well as all aspects of her life/care, and any house repairs/problems.’

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Record Defaults Cloud India’s Resilient Equities, Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit markets are sounding warnings for other asset classes amid India’s unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.Firms have defaulted on at least 57 billion rupees ($763 million) of domestic bonds this year, the most on record for a similar period. Traders expect more. They’ve pushed spreads on A rated local corporate bonds over AAA notes to a 17-year high, a grim sign for the small businesses that tend to have those weaker ratings and that form the bedrock of the $2.7 trillion economy.That all suggests the need for further caution in the equities and government bond markets, which have held up better despite volatility. While the defaults are largely among smaller, often unlisted borrowers, they add to challenges for policy makers already grappling with one of the world’s worst bad debt ratios. On top of that, the Covid outbreak risks fanning inflation as local curbs disrupt supply chains, threatening to limit central bank options for juicing the economy.Read more about that here“One can’t expect there will be good news on the economy, good news on earnings and stock prices will go up,” said Sunil Subramaniam, managing director of Sundaram Asset Management Co. “It is undoubtedly, going to be a volatile period for the market.”EquitiesIn recent days, equity and government bond investors have focused on more optimistic signals as the government has refrained from broad national lockdowns. India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index rose to a three-week high Tuesday after a U.S. decision to offer vaccine support, and continued up Wednesday.But there have been mounting concerns. Despite the recent rally, Indian stocks are lagging their Asian peers this month after outperforming for four straight quarters.And while some long-term investors including Fidelity International and Invesco have said they are seeking opportunities to add stocks, sentiment broadly has soured among global equity funds. Foreign investors sold a net $1.2 billion of Indian shares this month through April 26, on course for the worst outflow since March 2020.Government Bonds, RupeeIndia’s central bank was able to tame yields with its announcement of a QE-like bond buying program earlier this month. That’s sent the yield on the benchmark 10-year sovereign bond down about 12 basis points in April, set for the biggest retreat in six months. The rupee has rebounded in the past few days as well, coming off its weakest against the dollar since August earlier this month.But yields have been volatile, with traders nervous about the possibility of more government spending to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has raised the possibility of bringing forward planned borrowing.Jitters about the supply of government notes have already resulted in underwriters being forced to rescue bond auctions and the central bank having to cancel some.Meanwhile, concerns about the economic impact from the Covid resurgence have left the rupee down about 2.1% in April against the dollar despite the recent rally, set for the worst drop since March last year.Read an MLIV about the bearish case for the local currencyCreditThe corporate bond market has been flashing other red lights.Credit-default swaps for State Bank of India -- considered a proxy for India’s default risk -- widened to a 9-month high this week, before dropping back Tuesday after the news about the U.S. vaccine assistance, CMA data show.“Markets are getting cautious on the credit side as economic growth is seen slowing down, raising concerns distressed debt may rise,” said Vikas Goel, managing director and chief executive officer at PNB Gilts Ltd.SBI Funds Management Pvt., India’s biggest asset manager, has said they are watchful on the financial sector as relief announced by authorities such as a debt moratorium has hidden the true picture of the stress the pandemic has exerted.Across industries, some borrowers are finding it harder to tap the credit market. Issuance of local-currency notes graded A and below fell to a 10-year low of 1.8 billion rupees in April.(Adds SBI CDS chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shopify Beats Estimates as E-Commerce Volume More Than Doubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. posted much higher-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings and reiterated that it expects continued strong sales growth in 2021 but at a slower pace. Its shares were up 4% in premarket trading in New York.“Shopify’s momentum continued into 2021 as digital commerce tailwinds remained strong and merchants took advantage of the range of capabilities offered by our platform,” Amy Shapero, Shopify’s CFO, said in a written statement.Key Insights:Revenue was $988.6 million in the quarter, compared with $470 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $863 million. Shopify had previously said the first quarter would contribute the smallest share of full-year sales for 2021.Gross merchandise volume -- the broadest measure of product sales flowing through Shopify’s platform -- was $37.3 billion in the first quarter, higher than analyst estimates of $33.44 billion.Shopify declined to provide full-year guidance but said it expects strong but slower revenue growth.While Shopify still expects the first quarter to contribute the smallest share of full-year revenue and the fourth quarter the largest, the revenue spread “may be more evenly distributed across the four quarters than it has been historically if the rollout of a vaccine shifts more consumer spending to services and offline shopping towards the back half of the year.”In Canada, vaccine delays, a third coronavirus wave and further lockdowns could prolong the e-commerce boom while the U.S. recovery is further under way. U.S. retail sales soared 9.8% in March, and retail foot traffic is up as Americans, helped by federal stimulus checks and vaccinations, have begun returning to bricks-and-mortar stores.Adjusted earnings per share were $2.01, compared with analysts estimates of 77 cents.Shopify Turns to ‘Harry Potter’ to Show Heft Ahead of EarningsShopify’s shares gained 178% in 2020 as global lockdowns pushed droves of consumers to online shopping. They’re flat so far this year, having lost ground since February, when the company warned that growth could slow in 2021 as competitors’ physical stores reopen.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.