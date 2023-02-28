U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.75
    -9.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,842.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,049.75
    -33.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.50
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +0.77 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    -7.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    -0.19 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.22
    -0.45 (-2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6980
    +0.5170 (+0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,291.35
    -135.88 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.42
    -4.99 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,889.41
    -45.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Paypoint Completes Acquisition of Appreciate Group

PayPoint plc
·2 min read
PayPoint plc
PayPoint plc

28 February 2023

RECOMMENDED OFFER

FOR

APPRECIATE GROUP PLC ("APPRECIATE GROUP")

BY

PAYPOINT PLC ("PAYPOINT")

 PAYPOINT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF APPRECIATE GROUP

On 7 November 2022, the boards of directors of PayPoint and Appreciate Group announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which PayPoint will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Appreciate Group (the "Acquisition") by means of a Court approved scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Scheme”).

The board of PayPoint is pleased to announce that the Scheme became effective as of today in accordance with its terms and the acquisition of Appreciate Group by PayPoint has now completed.

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer of PayPoint, commented:

We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Appreciate Group and to welcome all employees to the PayPoint Group, including Julian Coghlan and the wider leadership team who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our business. Work on integration is already underway, with an immediate focus on organisational alignment, building on the strong momentum in both businesses and unlocking commercial revenue enhancements.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing in FY24 and the Board believes it will deliver attractive returns for shareholders, with the enlarged Group targeting further growth in three broad areas: prepayment saving through Park Christmas Savings to support customers with budgeting tools for Christmas and other events; an enlarged full-service offering for gifting, employee rewards and benefits to Appreciate Group’s corporate clients; and an extended consumer gifting network for the Love2shop brand.

In connection with the Acquisition, Julian Coghlan, former Interim Chief Executive of Appreciate Group, has been appointed to the Executive Board of PayPoint as Managing Director of the Appreciate business and Talha Ahmed, former Interim Chief Financial Officer of Appreciate Group, has been appointed as Finance Director of the Appreciate business, with immediate effect. Guy Parsons, former Executive Chairman of Appreciate Group, has also been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of PayPoint with effect from 23 March 2023. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13, it is noted that Guy Parsons was Chief Executive Officer of easyHotel plc between 2015 and 2019. Other than as stated in this paragraph, there are no additional matters that would require disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

In accordance with the terms of the Scheme, applications have been made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for the New PayPoint Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the FCA’s Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that admission of the New PayPoint Shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 1 March 2023. The New PayPoint Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu with the existing PayPoint Shares.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the circular posted to Appreciate Group Shareholders on 2 December 2022 in relation to the Acquisition.

Enquiries:

PayPoint

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive

Tel: 07442 968960

Alan Dale, Finance Director                                                      

Tel: 07778 043962

Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director     

Tel: 07919 488066


Jefferies International Limited (Financial adviser and corporate broker to PayPoint)

Simon Hardy                                                                             

Tel: 020 7029 8000

James Thomlinson

 

William Brown

 


FGS Global (Public relations adviser to PayPoint)

Rollo Head                                                                                 

Tel: 0207 251 3801

James Thompson

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • Yields Surge as Hot Inflation Data Emboldens Hawks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks slipped as euro-area bond yields surged on Tuesday as hot inflation reports ramped up the stakes for the region’s central bank to battle rampant price pressures.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solom

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bayer warns on 2023 earnings as inflation remains high, after disappointing quarter

    The German agricultural and pharmaceutical company posted net profit of 611 million euros ($648.3 million) for the final quarter of 2022, down from EUR1.16 billion the year prior.

  • Fisker Shares Jump 30% as Ocean EV Deliveries Are Set for Spring Launch

    The electric-vehicle startup maintained its 2023 production target of 42,400 vehicles and is averaging 100 new cars a week.

  • Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) Q4 performance is likely to have benefited from improved booking trends, relaxation in COVID-related protocols and fleet expansion efforts.

  • Warren Buffett May Be Sending a Message to His Successor: Buy More Berkshire Stock

    Greg Abel, who is likely to be the conglomerate's next CEO, owns about $80 million worth of the shares, but that is a fraction of his net worth.

  • Buy the 10% Dip in Microsoft Stock? Check the Chart for Support.

    Microsoft stock has pulled back more than 10% in the past two weeks. Is that a deep enough dip to buy?