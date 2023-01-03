PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 3rd January 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
Dividend Shares
Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 03/01/2023
Simon Coles
47
2,739
Katy Wilde
77
4,425
Alan Dale
50
2,830
Benjamin Ford
21
1,285
Nicholas Wiles
20
1,194
Mark Latham
12
726
Tanya Murphy
13
818
Christopher Paul
56
3,214
Jay Payne
35
2,000
Jo Toolan
76
4,337
Stephen O’Neill
4
265
Anna Holness
4
265
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/