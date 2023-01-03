U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,833.28
    -6.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,116.61
    -30.64 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,430.10
    -36.38 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.52
    +9.28 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.41
    -0.85 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.50
    +23.30 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.48 (+2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0573
    -0.0095 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7310
    -0.1480 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5900
    -0.1220 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,675.13
    -28.37 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.54
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.04
    +110.30 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc
·1 min read

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 3rd January 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                                



 

Dividend Shares

Award Date: 03/01/2023

Allotment Price: £5.13

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 03/01/2023

Simon Coles

47

2,739

Katy Wilde

77

4,425

Alan Dale

50

2,830

Benjamin Ford

21

1,285

Nicholas Wiles

20

1,194

Mark Latham

12

726

Tanya Murphy

13

818

Christopher Paul

56

3,214

Jay Payne

35

2,000

Jo Toolan

76

4,337

Stephen O’Neill

4

265

Anna Holness

4

265

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

 


Recommended Stories