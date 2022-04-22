PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
As a result of transactions on 22th April 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/04/2022
Matching Shares Award Date: 22/04/2022
Simon Coles
22
22
2,270
Katy Wilde
22
22
3,876
Alan Dale
21
21
2,356
Benjamin Ford
21
21
885
Nicholas Wiles
22
22
798
Mark Latham
22
22
351
Tanya Murphy
22
22
440
Christopher Paul
22
22
2,722
Jay Payne
22
22
1,565
Jo Toolan
22
22
3,792
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
