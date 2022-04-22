PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

As a result of transactions on 22th April 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/04/2022



Share Price:



£5.82 Matching Shares Award Date: 22/04/2022



Share Price:



£5.82



Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/04/2022 Simon Coles 22 22 2,270 Katy Wilde 22 22 3,876 Alan Dale 21 21 2,356 Benjamin Ford 21 21 885 Nicholas Wiles 22 22 798 Mark Latham 22 22 351 Tanya Murphy 22 22 440 Christopher Paul 22 22 2,722 Jay Payne 22 22 1,565 Jo Toolan 22 22 3,792

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138



