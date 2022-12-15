U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc
·1 min read

15 December 2022

PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Alan Dale

2.

Reason for the notification

b)

Position / status

Finance Director

c)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PayPoint Plc

b)

LEI code

5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)                            Volumes
£5.09                                 4,000

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

  • Total



4,000
£5.09
£20,360.00

e)

Date of the transaction

15 December 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Enquiries:
Brian McLelland
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
Tel: +44 (0) 7721211100

-end-


