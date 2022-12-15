PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
15 December 2022
PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING
The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Alan Dale
2.
Reason for the notification
b)
Position / status
Finance Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PayPoint Plc
b)
LEI code
5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 1/3p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volumes
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Enquiries:
Brian McLelland
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
Tel: +44 (0) 7721211100
-end-