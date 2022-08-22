U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc
·1 min read
  • PYPTF

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd August 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/08/2022
Share Price:

£6.352

Matching Shares Award Date: 22/08/2022
Share Price:

£6.352

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/08/2022:

Simon Coles

20

20

    2473

Katy Wilde

20

20

    4104

Alan Dale

20

20

     2561

Benjamin Ford

20

20

     1067

Nicholas Wiles

20

20

     979

Mark Latham

20

20

      525

Tanya Murphy

20

20

     615

Christopher Paul

20

20

    2932

Jay Payne

20

20

   1758

Jo Toolan

20

20

   4019

Stephen O’Neill

20

20

80

Anna Holness

20

20

80

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)1707 600316 
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


