PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
- PYPTF
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 22nd August 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/08/2022
Matching Shares Award Date: 22/08/2022
Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/08/2022:
Simon Coles
20
20
2473
Katy Wilde
20
20
4104
Alan Dale
20
20
2561
Benjamin Ford
20
20
1067
Nicholas Wiles
20
20
979
Mark Latham
20
20
525
Tanya Murphy
20
20
615
Christopher Paul
20
20
2932
Jay Payne
20
20
1758
Jo Toolan
20
20
4019
Stephen O’Neill
20
20
80
Anna Holness
20
20
80
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
