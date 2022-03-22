PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 March 2022

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22th March 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/03/2022

Share Price:



£5.997546 Matching Shares Award Date: 22/03/2022

Share Price:



£5.997546



Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/03/2022 Simon Coles 21 21 2,226 Katy Wilde 21 21 3,832 Alan Dale 21 21 2,314 Benjamin Ford 21 21 843 Nicholas Wiles 20 20 754 Mark Latham 21 21 307 Tanya Murphy 21 21 396 Christopher Paul 21 21 2,678 Jay Payne 21 21 1,521 Jo Toolan 21 21 3,748

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years ‘time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/



