PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22 March 2022
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 22th March 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/03/2022
Matching Shares Award Date: 22/03/2022
Simon Coles
21
21
2,226
Katy Wilde
21
21
3,832
Alan Dale
21
21
2,314
Benjamin Ford
21
21
843
Nicholas Wiles
20
20
754
Mark Latham
21
21
307
Tanya Murphy
21
21
396
Christopher Paul
21
21
2,678
Jay Payne
21
21
1,521
Jo Toolan
21
21
3,748
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years ‘time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
