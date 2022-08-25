PayQuicker Recognized for Best-in-Class Product Design by Aite-Novarica Group’s 2022 Digital Wallet Impact Awards

Leading global payouts provider accepted award at the Mobile Payment Conference, MPC22

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / PayQuicker , an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, was named the winner in the Product Design category by Aite-Novarica Group's 2022 Digital Wallet Impact Awards. Charles Rosenblatt, PayQuicker President, accepted the award on-stage at Mobile Payment Conference, MPC22 .

"We are honored to be recognized for our best-in-class product design, a testament to the global payout platform that is currently serving 300+ clients and will continue to evolve to meet the needs of a diverse array of industries. Akin to the other award recipients, we share a vision for a world where technology brings payment and commerce flexibility and overall financial inclusion," said Rosenblatt.

PayQuicker was scored and selected for its level of innovation, impact on customer experience and retention, level of scalability and future roadmap. PayQuicker was founded in response to the drawbacks of outdated e-wallet payout solutions. Determined to forge a resolution, PayQuicker introduced modern-age digital wallet access for underserved clients, such as those in the alternative and gig workforce, an estimated 78 million people. PayQuicker's secure instant payout platform streamlines real-time payouts for employees, gig workers, contractors, suppliers, consumers, and others across the globe. Funds are available for spending instantly and flexibly, through multiple methods from a debit card and bank transfers, to crypto and global mobile wallets.

"The term 'digital wallet' continues to evolve within the financial technology industry as the various types of value and 'items' one can hold in a secure digital state become more diverse," said Stewart Watterson, Strategic Advisor at Aite-Novarica Group. "The firms we are recognizing are the leaders in this space, and they are helping to redefine the category."

The Digital Wallet Impact Awards program honors industry leaders that identify and implement new products, capabilities, and levels of automation and effectiveness that remove friction and add value to the consumer and merchant commerce experience. All winners were selected by a global panel of external experts on digital payments and wallets.

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its corporate and consumer clients with a robust payments and treasury platform. Since 2007, we have been revolutionizing payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant payouts across 214 countries and territories in over 40 major currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and mobile wallets. PayQuicker leverages its award-winning solutions to serve the diverse needs of clients across industries. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/ .

About Aite-Novarica Group

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms-as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MPC

MPC is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.

