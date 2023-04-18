Payright Limited (ASX:PYR) Looks Inexpensive After Falling 41% But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Payright Limited (ASX:PYR) shares are down a considerable 41% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 90% share price decline.

Following the heavy fall in price, considering around half the companies operating in Australia's Consumer Finance industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.4x, you may consider Payright as an solid investment opportunity with its 0.8x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Payright's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Payright has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Payright, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Payright's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 24% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 84% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 32% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Payright is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Payright's recently weak share price has pulled its P/S back below other Consumer Finance companies. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

In line with expectations, Payright maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Payright has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

