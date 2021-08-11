U.S. markets closed

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market | Position of Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. to remain dominant during the forecast period

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The payroll outsourcing services market size is expected to increase by USD 5.01 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market positioning of various vendors including Accenture Plc (Ireland), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. (US), HP Inc. (US), International Business Machines Corp. (US), Infosys Ltd. (India), Sage Group Plc (UK), Wipro Ltd. (India), Workday Inc. (US), and Xerox Corp. (US).

Attractive Opportunities with Payroll Outsourcing Services Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities with Payroll Outsourcing Services Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

More details: www.technavio.com/report/payroll-outsourcing-services-market-industry-analysis

The payroll outsourcing services market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies rising demand to reduce payroll-related costs as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The payroll outsourcing services market is segmented by application (mid-market, national, and international), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and product (hybrid and fully outsourced). The implementation of automation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The payroll outsourcing services market covers the following areas:

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Sizing
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Forecast
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture Plc

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • HP Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Sage Group Plc

  • Wipro Ltd.

  • Workday Inc.

  • Xerox Corp.

Enquire about the report before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Document Outsourcing Market - Global document outsourcing market is segmented by outsourcing services (onsite contracted services, statement printing services, and DPO services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Higher Education Market - Global application tracking system (ATS) in higher education market is segmented by deployment (on-cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Fully outsourced - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Mid-market - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • National - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Multinational - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Marker drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accenture Plc

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • HP Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Sage Group Plc

  • Wipro Ltd.

  • Workday Inc.

  • Xerox Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payroll-outsourcing-services-market--position-of-accenture-plc-automatic-data-processing-inc-deloitte-touche-tohmatsu-ltd-to-remain-dominant-during-the-forecast-period-301352261.html

SOURCE Technavio

