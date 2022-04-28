U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,208.54
    +24.58 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,392.98
    +91.05 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,564.66
    +75.72 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.08
    +18.05 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.96
    -0.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.38 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8380
    +0.0200 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2439
    -0.0103 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6400
    +2.1960 (+1.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,211.84
    -117.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.92
    -2.92 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.89
    +73.28 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Payroll provider Symmetrical.ai nabs $18.5M to streamline employee payouts

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Symmetrical.ai, a payroll tech provider, today announced that it raised $18.5 million in financing led by Target Global with participation from Global Founders Capital, Finch Capital, Partech, Market One Capital, and Inovo. The proceeds will support Symmetrical’s expansion into new European markets and enterprise clients, CEO Piotr Smoleń told TechCrunch via email, as well as the growth of the core 65-person team.

From a compliance perspective, it can be challenging for HR departments to pay people abroad -- particularly if those employees have domestic residences. For example, U.S.-headquartered employers have to track the workdays of international workers on a state-by-state basis to stay in the good graces of the IRS. Because many payroll systems can't record each employee’s "state of work" activity on a daily basis, HR teams have to enter the information manually to determine, for example, which states require the employee to withhold income taxes from their wages.

"Payroll is hyperlocal, forcing all international payroll software providers to spend money separately on local adjustments and support," Smoleń told TechCrunch via email. "[We] founded Symmetrical in 2019 to bring the power of salary back to people by offering a salary-on-demand product."

Smoleń launched Symmetrical -- which has offices in Warsaw, London, and Barcelona -- with Daniel Wartolowski and Maciej Noga in 2019. Smoleń previously cofounded Turbine Analytics, an investment information processing company based in Poland. Wartolowski was an analyst at EY, while Noga worked at HR and recruitment solutions firm Grupa Pracuj. The three say that they noticed the problem with payroll processes at their jobs, where they had to learn how payouts worked across many jurisdictions and software systems.

To address some of the problems plaguing payroll, Symmetrical offers tools designed to help employers access, analyze, and manage salary data. Using the API-based platform, managers can approve salaries for domestic and international employees as well as deductions and ad hoc payments, routing data into the relevant systems of record.

Symmetrical's self-service dashboard allows HR teams to connect different payroll systems and customize how they appear. Algorithms optionally clean and normalize the payroll data while extracting information about hiring and pay policies.

"Our goal is to create a new, global technology architecture for the payroll industry, from scratch. An important part of [our] solution is data technologies that will improve data governance, overcome data silos, and deliver on the data-driven vision," Smoleń added. "Our ultimate goal is to enable any company to hire and pay anyone in the world via just two API calls."

Symmetry.ai
Symmetry.ai

Image Credits: Symmetry.ai

Asked how it handles customer data, Smoleń said that -- in compliance with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation -- users are entitled to request that their data be deleted at any time. But by default, the company stores data such as transactions, contact details, employment data, and location data (to confirm an employee's presence at work) for six years as per the privacy policy.

Symmetrical occupies a profitable segment of the broader HR software industry -- an industry into which venture capitalists injected more than $12.3 billion last year, Pitchbook data shows. According to Allied Market Research, the market for managed payroll platforms will grow from $6.73 billion just seven years ago to $10.33 billion by 2023.

Driving the point home, a 2021 survey from Information Services Group found that 57% of organizations expect to be using a software-as-a-service or hybrid HR platform by 2023 -- mainly to comply with payroll regulations.

Symmetrical has rivals in vendors including Payfit, SeamlessHR, Papaya Global, and Everee. But the company, which has a customer base of over 50 companies and annual recurring revenue eclipsing $1 million, sees legacy payroll providers such as ADP and Paychex and "traditional enterprise payroll software vendors" (e.g., SAP SuccessFactors) as its top competitors.

"We believe that ten years from now, 'payroll software' will be eliminated from the dictionaries and payroll will work invisibly as a part of broader platforms," Smoleń said. "Symmetrical supports technical decision makers by releasing IT capacity engaged in developing payroll capabilities to focus on core technologies. In addition, Symmetrical [enables] IT departments to save costs, spent until now on ... handling employees' payroll-related issues. As a result, IT can focus on initiatives that drive the top line for the company. Our API allows instant access to up-to-date payroll and employee-related data, which is a major issue for larger organizations."

When contacted for comment, Target Global partner Ben Kaminski told TechCrunch via email: "Over the past years, we have seen a number of changes affecting the employer-employee relationship -- from gig workers becoming the dominant workforce across many sectors to, more recently, employees demanding to work remotely across the globe. The turmoil created by the introduction of new types of work contracts, push on companies to expand internationally, and changes in work regulation is forcing companies to rethink their payroll processes, traditionally outsourced to old-school companies with rigid processes and poor integrations with a growing ecosystem of HR tools. This is why we have invested in Symmetrical ... it goes beyond the capabilities of expensive outsourcing and employer of record solutions, giving to fast-growing, international enterprises full control of their payroll processes."

Recommended Stories

  • Lightspeed India Partners, investor in Byju's, Udaan and Ula, eyes over $500 million for new fund

    Lightspeed India Partners is looking to raise over $500 million for its fourth fund as one of the most successful venture funds in the world's second largest internet market looks to double down on early-stage bets and expand focus to Southeast Asia region, according to two people familiar with the matter. The ongoing deliberations for the new India fund is part of the global group Lightspeed Venture Partners’ push to raise about $6 billion for a number of its funds, the source said. The India fund is expected to close within the next three to four months, the source said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Teladoc’s ‘quarter for the bears’ sparks an exodus of bulls

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were plunging 40% in premarket trading Thursday after the telemedicine cut its full-year outlook, prompting a handful of analysts who once recommended the stock to jump ship.

  • Suncor stock climbs after activist investor Elliott Management urges moves to unlock shareholder value

    The U.S.-listed shares of Canada-based Suncor Energy Inc. ran up 5.9% toward a 3 1/2-year high after activist investor Elliott Management L.P. urged the oil and gas company to enhance its board and explore opportunities to unlock the value of its assets. In a letter to Suncor's board, Elliott said the company should add five new independent directors, conduct an objective review of its executive leadership, overhaul the operational and safety culture, increase capital returns and explore value o

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • 1 Potentially Huge Catalyst Is Coming for Upstart -- and It's Not Earnings

    The future performance of one of Upstart's asset-backed securities could be important for the stock.

  • Ford Had a Strong Quarter. But There Could Be Trouble Brewing.

    The auto maker maintained its financial forecasts for the full year, but Wall Street isn't heaping praise on the quarterly results.

  • Twitter posts revenue miss, earnings beat amid Musk buyout deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter as well as the outlook for the social media platform amid the Elon Musk deal.

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Caterpillar Stock Falls After Earnings. Inflation Claims Another Victim.

    Heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar reported first-quarter numbers that beat Wall Street expectations. A year ago, Caterpillar reported EPS of $2.87 from $11.9 billion in sales. Caterpillar stock was off about 1.9% in premarket trading.

  • Elliott Investment Management Sends Letter to the Board of Suncor Energy Inc.

    Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that have made an investment representing approximately a 3.4% economic interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (the "Company" or "Suncor"),1 today sent a letter and presentation to the Board of Directors of Suncor. According to the letter, the purpose of the materials is to outline the right path forward to restore Suncor to its role as a leader of the Canadian energy industry.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    The stock market is more dynamic than you probably realize. History has consistently shown that, due to innovation and execution, today's largest publicly traded companies are unlikely to retain their pedestal position for a significant length of time. As an example, just one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in 1999 is still in the top 10 (Microsoft).

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Twitter misses Q1 revenue estimates, posts better than expected user growth

    Twitter missed Q1 revenue estimates on stronger than expected user growth Thursday.

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.