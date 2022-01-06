U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,689.25
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,296.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,739.50
    -27.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.00
    -4.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.38
    -0.47 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -21.90 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.56 (-2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3513
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9330
    -0.1970 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,231.95
    -3,172.18 (-6.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.47
    -89.12 (-7.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Payroll startup PayFit is France’s latest unicorn as it raises $289 million

Romain Dillet
·4 min read

French startup PayFit just announced that it closed a new $289 million Series E round (€254 million) before the holidays. Following this round, the startup has reached a post-money valuation of $2.1 billion (€1.82 billion).

The company has been building a payroll and HR software-as-a-service platform for small and medium companies. It is operating in a handful of European countries — around 150,000 people currently get paid through PayFit.

General Atlantic is leading the round, while some of PayFit’s existing investors are participating once again, such as Eurazeo, Bpifrance's Large Venture fund and Accel.

The startup has been on a roll as it raised a Series D round in March 2021. I asked about PayFit’s valuation and how it has changed since the Series D.

“It’s true that we had never communicated about our valuation before. We only shared the size of our funding rounds,” co-founder and CEO Firmin Zocchetto told me. “I can only tell you that our valuation has greatly increased.”

He listed two reasons why PayFit has had little issues raising at a higher valuation. First, the company is doing well when it comes to revenue. The startup’s annual recurring revenue has increased by 70% in 2021.

Second, there’s a lot of money floating around for the best performing tech companies. He said that the current climate is “extremely favorable.” And I bet a lot of people would recommend taking advantage of the situation.

The market opportunity

But let’s try to dissect PayFit’s business a bit more to find out how the company ended up here. PayFit lets you manage your payroll from a web browser and automate as many steps as possible.

PayFit has a product advantage compared to other solutions as you don’t need to be an expert and work for an accounting firm to generate payroll. The startup makes sure you remain compliant and hides the complexity. For instance, if there are regulatory changes, PayFit will update the logic of its application.

The company also has a big market opportunity. Every company needs a payroll solution and it’s incredibly hard to switch from one solution to another — it’s the perfect Venn diagram for a software-as-a-service product.

There are currently 6,000 companies using PayFit. Around 80% of them are based in France. Other customers are located in Spain, Germany or the U.K. Most importantly, when someone creates a company from scratch, many of them choose PayFit and stick with it.

When you think about it, 150,000 employees getting paid through PayFit is not that much. There are tens of millions of employees in France, the U.K., Spain and Germany. Before opening a branch in new countries, PayFit wants to capture more market share in these four markets.

Labor laws vary from one country to another, which means that there could be different geographical leaders as there’s a natural barrier to entry. For instance, Gusto and Justworks are doing well in the U.S. but they don’t operate in other markets. It's going to be important to see if PayFit has what it takes to become the clear market leader in France, the U.K., Germany and Spain.

Finally, once PayFit owns the relationship with the HR or admin specialist in the client company, it can provide additional services. “We started with payroll, but what we really care about is the employer-employee relationship,” Zocchetto said.

PayFit offers different tools to manage vacation, facilitate onboarding, manage time sheets and track employee expenses. Soon, the company will also offer a way to handle annual performance reviews in PayFit.

Essentially, PayFit is part of a cohort of startups that are reinventing the admin stack. PayFit’s founder names Qonto and Alan as two companies that are also working on overhauling back-end tools. Qonto offers bank accounts for SMBs while Alan offers health insurance products for companies.

With 700 employees in Paris, Berlin, Barcelona and London, PayFit now wants to diversify its product offering, integrate with more third-party products and improve its customer service. The company wants to “offer small companies the same perks that you would get by working for big companies,” Zocchetto said.

Recommended Stories

  • GM aims to sell personal autonomous vehicles by mid decade

    General Motors will sell personal autonomous vehicles by "the middle of the decade," the company's CEO and Chair Mary Barra said during her 2022 CES keynote presentation Wednesday. While the company expects its self-driving subsidiary Cruise to be the first to launch a robotaxi service, Barra said the company is also pursuing personal AVs. "We are looking further down the road at opportunities to extend fully autonomous vehicle technology to personal transportation with the safety and quality our consumers expect and with leading edge autonomous vehicle technology that will transform the ownership experience as we know it in pursuing multiple paths simultaneously," Barra said.

  • Boosted by inflation, Arizona's minimum wage will rise again in 2022

    With the increase, Arizona will have the 5th-highest minimum wage among states, trailing Calif., Wash., Mass., Conn., New York and New Jersey.

  • Navy report shows no misconduct in fatal 2020 crash of NAS Whiting Field training aircraft

    The U.S. Navy released its report on the crash of a NAS Whiting Field aircraft that claimed the life of a Navy instructor and a Coast Guard student.

  • Magic mushrooms are safe to treat mental health conditions, first human trial finds

    A psychedelic chemical found in magic mushrooms is safe to give to people in small doses, early research suggests.

  • AI startup Fractal becomes unicorn with $360 million investment from TPG

    Fractal has raised $360 million from TPG in a new financing round and entered the unicorn club as the Mumbai and New York-based AI startup, which counts Google and Wells Fargo among its customers, scales its offerings and begins preparation for an IPO. The new financing round valued the 21-year-old startup "at well north of $1 billion," said Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and group chief executive at Fractal, in an interview with TechCrunch. TPG invested in the startup through its TPG Capital Asia, its Asia-focused private equity platform.

  • Samsung's curved 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor can rotate into a giant portrait display

    Samsung has unveiled its largest curved monitor yet, the 55-inch Odyssey Ark, showing its potential for both gaming and productivity.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares dropped TK% in early Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Toast Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a tumble along with the rest of the tech stock market this afternoon, succumbing to interest rate fears after the U.S. Federal Reserve made public its plans to withdraw support from the high-flying U.S. stock market. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, that decision has cost Tesla stock 5.5%. CNBC has the story: From just-published minutes from the Fed's December meeting, it's apparent that officials "are ready to dial back policy help aggressively," in particular, by first slowing then reversing bond purchases (i.e., selling off bonds already purchased) "in the coming months."

  • Why Ambarella Tumbled More Than 19% Today

    Changes to the market environment have suddenly cast the camera technology outfit's potential in a less bullish light.

  • Heaviest Tech Selling in a Decade Fueled Stock-Market Rate Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The hammering in technology stocks that began to spread into the broader market Wednesday is being fueled by one of the most intense bouts of selling by professional speculators since the financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Adobe, Salesforce stocks fall after UBS downgrades shares to neutral

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down why software company stocks like Adobe and Salesforce are declining today.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance of E