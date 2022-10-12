U.S. markets closed

Payroll Vault Franchising Names New Chief Marketing Officer

Payroll Vault
·2 min read

The Nationwide Payroll and Workforce Management Franchise Promotes Jessica Martin to Lead Company's Marketing Efforts

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Payroll Vault Franchising, a leading nationwide payroll and workforce management franchise, is thrilled to announce Jessica Martin as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer.

Payroll Vault, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Payroll Vault, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Martin formerly served as Director of Marketing and Executive Project Manager for Payroll Vault. She now will be charged with the task of building out the marketing team while continuing to oversee the planning, development, and execution of Payroll Vault Franchising's marketing and advertising initiatives. She has been with the company since 2016.

"I'm honored and grateful for this opportunity to continue to develop the marketing team and communication efforts for the Payroll Vault brand in this capacity," said Martin. "We've grown tremendously over the course of the past six years, and now is the time for us to expand our reach with enhanced structure, innovation, and unified implementation."

Martin has an extensive background in team development, general marketing, and communications. Throughout her career, she has consistently increased profits, reduced costs, and built highly effective marketing campaigns and programs that have become key company contributors for lead generation, growth, and client and franchisee support.

"Jessica's commitment to the growth of the Payroll Vault brand has been integral to our success," said Payroll Vault Franchising co-founder and COO Tricia Petteys. "She's the driver of our marketing business, and we can't wait to see what exciting stops are next!"

Jessica also embodies Payroll Vault's commitment to the community. She actively volunteers with several organizations that foster the relationship between law enforcement and local citizens. She served as president and president-elect of the Littleton Police Citizens Academy Alumni Association, as well as a member of the FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association. She is also an active patrolling volunteer with the United Forest Service's Poudre Wilderness Volunteers in Northern Colorado.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jennifer Williams, jwilliams@919marketing.com, 919.459.3592

Lila Eidi, leidi@919marketing.com, 404.578.0277

About Payroll Vault Franchising

Payroll and Workforce Management services are growing requirements for small businesses. Payroll Vault Franchising aims to help these businesses avoid penalties by focusing on core business operations while providing the opportunity for prospective franchisees to own a boutique-style full-service payroll company supported by a team of experts and a nationally recognized brand. Franchisees are trained on business best practices and provided systems and strategies to operate a payroll business in an increasingly in-demand industry. From the franchise launch in 2012, Payroll Vault Franchising has rapidly grown as a result of exemplary client service and is an industry leader receiving numerous accolades and awards nationally. For more information, visit PayrollVault.com/franchise.

SOURCE: Payroll Vault



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720217/Payroll-Vault-Franchising-Names-New-Chief-Marketing-Officer

