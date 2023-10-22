Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. With the latest financial year loss of US$1.9b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$38m, the US$632m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Paysafe will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 6 of the American Diversified Financial analysts is that Paysafe is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$8.2m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 109% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Paysafe's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Paysafe is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

