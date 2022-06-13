U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

PaySprint Inc. is pleased to announce, PaySprint, a 100% Subscription-based global money transfer and payments processing service that saves users on transaction payment fees.

·2 min read

BRAMPTON, ON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PaySprint Inc is deepening financial inclusion of underserved in urban and semi-urban centres, globally, through its product, PaySprint.

Through its wallet-to-wallet transfer, PaySprint has become the preferred way of sending and receiving money in both the formal and informal economies. Small business owners, freelancers, consultants, and many business professionals also find PaySprint for Merchant account to be a more affordable method for accepting payments from customers.

With PaySprint Merchant Account, merchants can accept payment from customers via mobile app (for In-Store Sales) or on the merchant's website (for Online Sales) at no extra costs to business.

In addition to connecting with customers for free, merchants also have access to modern and latest tools to grow their business:

Here are more reasons everyone is switching to PaySprint:

https://calendly.com/info-21663/paysprint-meeting

Join Us at Collision 2022 in Toronto Canada

PaySprint is exhibiting at the upcoming Collision 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Collision is known to be the largest gathering of technology experts globally.

Visit our exhibition stand (#PS1406) on June 21, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paysprint-inc-is-pleased-to-announce-paysprint-a-100-subscription-based-global-money-transfer-and-payments-processing-service-that-saves-users-on-transaction-payment-fees-301566732.html

SOURCE PaySprint Inc.

