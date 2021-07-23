U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,386.26
    +18.78 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,977.18
    +153.83 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,710.00
    +25.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.37
    -5.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.61
    -0.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2830
    +0.0180 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4320
    +0.3170 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,516.19
    +439.09 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    791.29
    -2.44 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.77
    +39.47 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Paystand banks $50M to make B2B payments cashless and with no fees

Christine Hall
·3 min read

It’s pretty easy for individuals to send money back and forth, and there are lots of cash apps from which to choose. On the commercial side, however, one business trying to send $100,000 the same way is not as easy.

Paystand wants to change that. The Scotts Valley, California-based company is using cloud technology and the Ethereum blockchain as the engine for its Paystand Bank Network that enables business-to-business payments with zero fees.

The company raised $50 million Series C funding led by NewView Capital, with participation from SoftBank’s SB Opportunity Fund and King River Capital. This brings the company’s total funding to $85 million, Paystand co-founder and CEO Jeremy Almond told TechCrunch.

During the 2008 economic downturn, Almond’s family lost their home. He decided to go back to graduate school and did his thesis on how commercial banking could be better and how digital transformation would be the answer. Gleaning his company vision from the enterprise side, Almond said what Venmo does for consumers, Paystand does for commercial transactions between mid-market and enterprise customers.

“Revenue is the lifeblood of a business, and money has become software, yet everything is in the cloud except for revenue,” he added.

He estimates that almost half of enterprise payments still involve a paper check, while fintech bets heavily on cards that come with 2% to 3% transaction fees, which Almond said is untenable when a business is routinely sending $100,000 invoices. Paystand is charging a flat monthly rate rather than a fee per transaction.

Paystand's platform. Image Credits: Paystand

On the consumer side, companies like Square and Stripe were among the first wave of companies predominantly focused on accounts payable and then building business process software on top of an existing infrastructure.

Paystand’s view of the world is that the accounts receivables side is harder and why there aren’t many competitors. This is why Paystand is surfing the next wave of fintech, driven by blockchain and decentralized finance, to transform the $125 trillion B2B payment industry by offering an autonomous, cashless and feeless payment network that will be an alternative to cards, Almond said.

Customers using Paystand over a three-year period are able to yield average benefits like 50% savings on the cost of receivables and $850,000 savings on transaction fees. The company is seeing a 200% increase in monthly network payment value and customers grew two-fold in the past year.

The company said it will use the new funding to continue to grow the business by investing in open infrastructure. Specifically, Almond would like to reboot digital finance, starting with B2B payments, and reimagine the entire CFO stack.

“I’ve wanted something like this to exist for 20 years,” Almond said. “Sometimes it is the unsexy areas that can have the biggest impacts.”

As part of the investment, Jazmin Medina, principal at NewView Capital, will join Paystand’s board. She told TechCrunch that while the venture firm is a generalist, it is rooted in fintech and fintech infrastructure.

She also agrees with Almond that the B2B payments space is lagging in terms of innovation and has “strong conviction” in what Almond is doing to help mid-market companies proactively manage their cash needs.

“There is a wide blue ocean of the payment industry, and all of these companies have to be entirely digital to stay competitive,” Medina added. “There is a glaring hole if your revenue is holding you back because you are not digital. That is why the time is now.”

All B2B startups are in the payments business

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks’: Alabama governor hits out as Covid cases rise in state

    ‘Folks are supposed to have common sense’, says frustrated Kay Ivey amid rise in Delta variant

  • Teens are scooping up jobs like it's the '50s — and adults should use this time, too

    Many are taking the chance to look for a better job or teach their kids about money.

  • Intel stocks rises after positive Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Intel's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in July

    The S&P 500 is up roughly 15% across 2021's trading, but concerns related to the pandemic and inflation are also creating volatility. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has already disrupted the travel space, and its name is virtually synonymous with the short-term vacation rental category. Surging cases of the COVID-19 delta variant might be complicating the company's near-term outlook, but the long-term opportunity here remains very promising.

  • AMC CEO Is Buying the Dip, But It's Not What You Think

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has been experiencing a major sell-off in the last month. Indeed, AMC stock is down by over 30% during that time. The decrease in AMC's stock price has the trader group encouraging each other to buy the dip.

  • Snap up after posting earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Snap's earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why DiDi Global Got Crushed on Thursday

    The largest ridesharing company on the planet, China's DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), saw its stock price shrivel by more than 11% on Thursday. A Bloomberg article published that morning was the foot that slammed the brakes on the company.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best oil stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the oil, and energy sectors, you can go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks that Pay Dividends. Ever since the reported economic recovery in the US, investors have begun […]

  • The Smartest Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now

    Additionally, don't overlook great companies just because they don't have a triple-digit share price like many of these fastest-growing tech and healthcare stocks. It could be argued that some of the best values today can be found boasting single-digit share prices. Arguably the most attractive investment opportunity under $10 today is U.S. marijuana stock Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • AT&T falls on outlook, Texas Instruments confuses analysts, Minerd sees Bitcoin at $15K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Boston Beer stock is crashing because the hard seltzer boom is basically over

    Boston Beer shares get walloped as the hard seltzer boom looks to be over.

  • Snap Obliterates Analyst Estimates

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) joined Twitter Thursday afternoon with results that blew past analyst estimates. Snap's results, however, were particularly impressive. The parent company of social network Snapchat saw triple-digit revenue growth, beating the consensus analyst estimate by 16%.

  • Nikola stock falls after shareholders file to sell off their stakes

    Share of Nikola Corp. shed 2.7% in morning trading Friday, after the electric vehicle maker disclosed the offering of 1.68 million shares by selling stockholders. In and S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday, Quasar Energy Partners LLC, Philipp Brothers Fertilizer LLC and Little Brothers LLC are selling off their entire stakes in Nio, totaling 1,682,267 shares, representing 0.4% of the shares outstanding and valued at $77.5 million at Thursday's closing price of $4

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Hot Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    Several factors have contributed to Cathie Wood's success, but one of the most important is her mindset. Rather than placing short-term price targets on equities or attempting to time the market, Wood's asset management firm (ARK Invest) seeks out innovative businesses that make good long-term holdings. MercadoLibre operates the leading online marketplace and digital payments ecosystem in in Latin America.

  • Breaking down the key takeaways from Thursday’s earnings reports

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the key takeaways from Thursday’s earnings reports for Snap, Twitter, American Express and Intel.

  • AT&T, Crocs, Biogen top Q2 estimates, Didi shares dip as China regulatory woes persist

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;breakdown more Q2 earnings, which include: AT&T stock rising as the company topped estimates due to a push from wireless subscriber additions, Crocs beating earnings as sales growth accelerates from continued customer demand, Didi experiencing more scrutiny as China weighs serious penalties, and Biogen reporting strong Q2 earnings despite criticism of its new Alzheimer’s drug.

  • Why Midstream Stocks Will Thrive During a Recession

    Oil prices are volatile, but many pipeline operators don't care. Here's why investors should like midstream names in a recession.

  • Could Nokia Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    Amid drastic changes to its business, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) continues to attract investor attention. Once the leading maker of mobile phones, it has redefined itself as a telecom equipment stock in the 5G era. Meme stocks do carry some potential for sharp upward moves that traders can capitalize on -- but can this telecom stock generate real wealth for long-term investors?

  • Boston Beer falls flat on Q2 earnings miss, weak hard seltzers sales

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Boston Beer Company’s Q2 earnings, which missed estimates due to overestimating the demand of hard seltzer from consumers causing the company to lower full-year guidance.

  • Got $500? 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ: CURI) have compelling strategies to create shareholder value for years (and decades) into the future. With share prices up 40% year to date, investors are paying attention to Ford's electric transformation. According to CEO Jim Farley, Ford's EV strategy will focus on markets where it is already a dominant player, such as pickup trucks, sports cars, and transit vans.