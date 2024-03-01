Advertisement
Paytm Cuts Business Ties With Bank Affiliate to Pacify Regulator

Sankalp Phartiyal
·1 min read

Indian digital-payments provider Paytm said it is severing business ties with its bank affiliate, seeking to appease regulators who are pursuing a cleaner distinction between the two.

The payments company said Friday that owners of the bank affiliate, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd., agreed to simplify the shareholders agreement to support its governance. The bank is part of billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s fintech empire but not controlled by publicly traded Paytm.

The move is part of Sharma’s effort to create an arm’s length between Paytm and the tightly regulated bank. India’s banking watchdog this year imposed severe curbs on the banking affiliate, disrupting Paytm’s business and sending its shares cratering.

Sharma owns 51% of the bank, while Paytm holds the rest.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

