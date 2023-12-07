Paytm Dives as Plan to Reduce Smaller Loans Seen Hitting Profit

(Bloomberg) -- Paytm tumbled the most in two years after the fintech bellwether said it will reduce smaller loans following the Indian central bank’s stricter rules to curb risky consumer lending.

Shares of the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed company, officially called One97 Communications Ltd., dropped as much as 20%, the most since November 2021.

The Indian digital payments company said in a statement on Wednesday that it will reduce distribution of loans below 50,000 rupees ($600). That drew a flurry of rating downgrades from at least five brokers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Paytm’s action comes after the Reserve Bank of India in November asked lenders to boost provisions against personal loans and credit card borrowings as these debts are unsecured. Shares of India banks have been under pressure since then as the central bank’s move will hurt consumer spending — a key driver of the country’s economy — and in turn lenders’ profits.

A slowdown in smaller loans, a key channel for acquiring customers, “could affect medium-term growth potential” of its other businesses as well, Citigroup analysts including Vijit Jain wrote in a note, downgrading the stock to neutral from buy.

Nearly three quarters of Paytm’s Buy Now Pay Later loans in the second quarter were in the sub-50,000 rupees category, according to Citigroup.

Shares of Indian shadow lenders that partner with Paytm and others for smaller loans also slumped on Thursday. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. plunged as much as 7.8%, the most since March 2023, while Bajaj Finance Ltd. slid more than 1%.

