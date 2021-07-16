U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,354.25
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,893.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,791.00
    +3.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.40
    +8.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.44
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    26.30
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.46 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    +0.2700 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,639.53
    -874.31 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    765.38
    -21.05 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.28
    +34.26 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Paytm files for $2.2 billion IPO

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Paytm, one of India’s most valuable startups, plans to raise up to $2.2 billion in an initial public offering, it said in draft papers submitted to the country's market regulator on Friday.

The Noida-headquartered firm -- backed by Alibaba, Berkshire Hathaway, and SoftBank among others -- said it will issue new shares worth $1.1 billion and offer sale worth of $1.1 billion.

The startup, which competes with PhonePe and Google Pay in the world's second largest internet market, plans to use the fresh capital of $577 million to broaden its payments services offering and about $269 million to enter into new initiatives and explore acquisition opportunities, it said.

Paytm, which was launched in 2009 to help users easily pay digitally through their phone, has expanded to a wide-range of services in the past decade. Today it operates a payments gateway, e-commerce marketplace, ticket booking, and also sells insurance and digital gold. In several of the categories where it operates, Paytm is a market leader.

The platform has amassed over 333 million customers, 114.3 million of whom are also annual transacting users, and has onboarded over 21 million merchants, it said in the papers today.

"We have created a payments-led super-app, through which we offer our consumers innovative and intuitive digital products and services," the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led describes itself.

A look at Paytm's numbers shared with market regulator on Friday (Paytm)

"We offer our consumers a wide selection of payment options on the Paytm app, which include (i) Paytm Payment Instruments, which allow them to use digital wallets, sub-wallets, bank accounts, buy-now-pay-later and wealth management accounts and (ii) major third-party instruments, such as debit and credit cards and net banking,"

Paytm's IPO plans come at a time when the pandemic has fuelled India's digital economy and local stock exchanges are showing growing appetite for consumer tech stocks. Indian food delivery giant Zomato's $1.3 billion IPO this week took only a few hours to be fully subscribed by retail and anchor investors.

A lot is riding on a successful IPO of Paytm, one of the most celebrated startups in India and which reported a consolidated loss of $233.6 million for the financial year that ended in March this year, down from $404 million a year ago.

Bankers and analysts are bullish on Paytm, whose mobile wallet business has lost lustre in recent years as UPI -- a payments framework backed by banks in India -- found takers in Google, PhonePe and others and took the market by storm. But Paytm has bounced back, analysts argue.

“With the advent of UPI, there has been a rising narrative that questioned Paytm’s market leadership,” the analysts wrote, referring to the exponential growth of payments stack developed by retail banks in India that has been adopted by several firms, including Google and PhonePe (as well as Paytm), and which has somewhat lowered the appeal of mobile wallets in India," analysts at Bernstein wrote in a recent report to clients.

“However, under the hood, Paytm leads on merchant payments and has built an ecosystem of synergistic fintech verticals around its ‘super-app.’ The ecosystem spans payments (wallet/UPI), full-suite merchant acquiring, credit tech, digital bank, wealth, and insurance tech. We believe the super-app battle in India is not a ‘winner takes all’ but a game of execution, business building, and creating a superior customer experience with ecosystem integration,” Bernstein analysts added.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank-Backed Paytm Targets Record $2.2 Billion India IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm, the Indian digital payments pioneer backed by SoftBank Group Corp., is seeking approval for a $2.2 billion initial public offering that could be India’s largest.The startup backed also by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. plans to raise as much as 166 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) from its share sale. The IPO will include an equal amount of new and secondary shares, according to a Draft Red Herring Prospectus filed with the regulator on Friday.Formally cal

  • Meet the new gatekeeper for Chinese tech firms seeking to IPO in the US

    The Cybersecurity Review Office, within the CAC, is expected to review overseas IPO plans for national security risks.

  • Indian internet startups are trying to make the most of the Zomato IPO buzz

    Zomato's rival food delivery app Swiggy's notification asked customers to "invest" in confections to celebrate the IPO,

  • Investing $400 Per Month in This ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking that getting rich in the stock market is only possible for those who are already wealthy. While it is easier to generate wealth when you have a lot of money to invest, you don't need to be rich to become a stock market millionaire. Choosing the right investments is critical to maximizing your earning potential, but it's easier than you may think to retire rich.

  • A Robot Trader Thinks This Meme Stock Will Outperform Facebook and Walmart. Here’s What Else It Bought.

    A benchmark-beating exchange-traded fund that is run by a robot expects to see shares in AMC outperform the likes of (FB) and (WMT) in July. The Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF, trading as (AMOM)on the New York Stock Exchange, bought shares in (AMC)—the cinema chain and retail investor favorite—over some of the ‘s largest companies this month. AMOM’s preference for AMC came as another meme stock, (GME) was booted from its portfolio.

  • China Plans to Exempt H.K. IPOs From Cybersecurity Reviews

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to exempt companies going public in Hong Kong from first seeking the approval of the country’s cybersecurity regulator, removing one hurdle for businesses that list in the Asian financial hub instead of the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter.The exemption was outlined by officials in recent meetings with bankers, after a government statement on Saturday announcing a new review process for foreign listings prompted questions over whether it would apply t

  • Bond King Jeff Gundlach says there is a simple reason Treasury yields are so low even as inflation surges

    Bond guru Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said it is no mystery why U.S. Treasury yields are anchored lower despite evidence that inflation is rising in an economy attempting to rebound from a stultifying pandemic.

  • Expect a 10% or worse correction in U.S. stocks by mid-August, says this forecaster with a proven track record

    In May 2020, I concluded that “the stock market… is stronger than even the most bullish investors believe.” In January of this year, I wrote that the market was still “firing on all cylinders.” In an interview on July 14, Martin said the U.S. stock market today is most definitely not firing on all cylinders. In fact, he said, the market’s internal health is now worse than at any time since October 2018.

  • Intel wants to buy AMD’s old chip-making business? How weird are semiconductor mergers going to get?

    The semiconductor industry just keeps getting weirder and weirder, and the latest news from Intel Corp. is another example of the industry's quest for deals in search of growth.

  • Apple, Amazon, ARKK, and other big names indicate a market correction is coming, strategist says. Here’s why.

    Stocks are near all-time highs, and though U.S. futures point to a soft open on Thursday, it’s easy to find bulls these days. But a technical indicator suggests investors should be bearish.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We are in an upward-bound market right now, the S&P is up over 18% so far this year, and it’s tempting to just sit back and the portfolio appreciate. Returns are solid, and if they’re not as high as they were in 2019, they are more broad-based then they were when tech pulled back earlier this year. There’s a positive feeling in the air. It’s easy to be complacent in an atmosphere like this, but some Wall Street pros believe that now is the time to diversify the portfolio, and shift into multiple

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia Add To Market Rally Weakness; Elon Musk Says This About Tesla Cybertruck

    Apple and Nvidia fell as market weakness continued. Elon Musk said the Cybertruck could "flop." But several stocks are near buys.

  • Morgan Stanley slips, TSMC falls, Netflix gains as AMC bounce back

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Shares Fell This Week

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) completed a historic milestone last Sunday, successfully launching founder Richard Branson into space. Branson's flight into space happened nearly a year after it was originally planned, due to a combination of COVID-related delays and some testing setbacks. Richard Branson (second from left) and the mission specialists ahead of the July 11 flight.

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks With 158% to 329% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Despite the stock market hitting seemingly one new high after another since the year began, Wall Street still sees value in equities. Based on the highest Wall Street price target for each of the following small-cap stocks, implied upside ranging from 158% to as much as 329% may await. The first tiny tot that Wall Street appears to be really excited about is clinical-stage biotech stock Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT).

  • Intel Is in Talks to Buy GlobalFoundries for $30 Billion: Report

    Semiconductor heavyweight (INTC) is in talks to buy contract chip maker GlobalFoundries for $30 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday. Intel (ticker: INTC) stock edged up 0.5% in the extended session. Intel declined to comment.

  • Voyager Digital Announces Record Quarterly Revenue with Growth of Over 65% from the Previous Quarter

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), is pleased to provide stakeholders with a business update for the Fiscal 4Q ended June 30, 2021.

  • Why Is Lordstown Motors Stock Higher Today?

    Shares of embattled electric pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were trading higher on Thursday. In March, short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged that Lordstown (among other things) exaggerated the number of pre-orders it had for its Endurance pickup truck. Lordstown denied the allegations, but the Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation.

  • Can Alibaba Pull a Rabbit Out of Its Hat This Earnings Season? Analyst Weighs In

    It has mostly been a downhill trip for Alibaba (BABA) stock since last fall. Beset by regulatory issues and confronted with a “remember whose boss” approach from the Chinese powers that be, last year’s strong post-pandemic growth has made way for a more subdued performance as reflected in the shares’ muted display over the past year. Adding to the downbeat sentiment, Deutsche Bank’s Vitus Leung tells investors not to get hopes too high regarding the latest quarter, anticipating a “soft quarter a

  • EV Charging Stock Jumps On Expanded GM Alliance

    GM expanded its new EV charging service to include commercial vehicles and named EVgo a preferred partner.