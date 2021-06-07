U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,229.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,599.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,849.00
    +44.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,320.30
    +2.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.68
    -0.55 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.98
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4164
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3900
    +0.1610 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,509.56
    -3,095.62 (-8.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.80
    -82.66 (-8.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,039.19
    +19.95 (+0.07%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

Paytm, India's most valuable startup, confirms plan for an IPO

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Paytm, India's most valuable startup, confirmed to its shareholders and employees on Monday that it plans to file for an IPO.

In a letter to shareholders and employees, Paytm said that it plans to raise money by issuing fresh equity in the IPO, and also sell existing shareholders' shares at the event. The startup has offered its employees the option to sell their stakes in the firm.

This is the first time the Noida-headquartered firm, which is valued at $16 billion and has raised over $3 billion to date, has commented on its plans about the IPO. The startup said in the letter that it has received an in-principle approval from the board of directors to pursue the public market.

Paytm, which is backed by Alibaba and SoftBank, hasn't shared when it plans to file for the IPO, but has sought shareholders' response to their intention to sell stakes by the end of the month.

Two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that Paytm plans to raise about $3 billion and is targeting a valuation of up to $30 billion in the IPO. Paytm declined to comment.

Paytm's letter -- obtained by TechCrunch -- to shareholders on Monday.

This isn't the first time Paytm has planned to explore the public route. Exactly 10 years ago, long before Paytm established itself as the largest mobile wallet firm and expanded to several financial and commerce services, the startup had filed with the regulator with intentions to become public. The startup at the time cancelled the IPO plan and instead raised money from VCs to explore new avenues for growth.

A lot is riding on a successful IPO of Paytm -- which reported a consolidated loss of $233.6 million for the financial year that ended in March this year, down from $404 million a year ago. (The startup's revenue fell 10% during this period to $437.6 million.) India's stock markets are yet to be fully tested for tech startups' stocks in the country -- though retail investors have shown good signs in recent years.

The startup, which competes with Google Pay and Flipkart-backed PhonePe, has realigned its payments strategy in recent years to assume a leadership position in the merchant payments market.

In a report to its clients late last month, analysts at Bernstein said the startup's credit tech vertical is likely to lead the next wave of its revenue growth.

An overview of Paytm's financial services ecosystem (Bernstein)

"With the advent of UPI, there has been a rising narrative that questioned Paytm's market leadership," the analysts wrote, referring to the exponential growth of payments stack developed by retail banks in India that has been adopted by several firms, including Google and PhonePe (as well as Paytm), and which has somewhat lowered the appeal of mobile wallets in India.

"However, under the hood, Paytm leads on merchant payments and has built an ecosystem of synergistic fintech verticals around its 'super-app.' The ecosystem spans payments (wallet/UPI), full-suite merchant acquiring, credit tech, digital bank, wealth, and insurance tech. We believe the super-app battle in India is not a 'winner takes all' but a game of execution, business building, and creating a superior customer experience with ecosystem integration," Bernstein analysts added.

Paytm is the latest Indian giant startup that has expressed an interest in becoming public in recent months. Earlier this year, food delivery startup Zomato said it plans to raise $1.1 billion through an initial public offering. TechCrunch reported last month that Flipkart was in talks to raise over $1 billion in what is expected to be its financial fundraise ahead of an IPO.

Indian logistics giant Delhivery raises $277 million ahead of IPO

Recommended Stories

  • Journalists who fled Myanmar find third-country refuge

    Three journalists from military-ruled Myanmar who were convicted of illegal entry after they fled to Thailand have been sent to a third country where they are safe, their employer said Monday. The three staff members of the Democratic Voice of Burma, better known as DVB, were arrested on May 9 in the northern Thai province of Chiang Mai along with two other people from Myanmar described as activists. Rights groups and journalists’ associations had urged Thai authorities not to send them back to Myanmar, where it was feared that their safety would be at risk from the authorities.

  • India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline

    India reported 114,460 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the lowest in two months, while the death toll increased by 2,677, as parts of the country prepared to ease movement restrictions. India has the world's second-largest number of coronavirus infections after the United States with total cases at 28.8 million, according to health ministry data. The western state of Maharashtra, which is India's richest and has suffered the most infections during the second wave, plans to start this week easing in stages a strict lockdown imposed in April.

  • Chip Shortage: Winners, Losers And Long-Term Impacts

    The chip shortage is one of the hottest topics of discussion on Wall Street right now, with far-reaching implications and no easy fix. Robert Maire, president of consulting firm Semiconductor Advisors, provides insights about the issue at hand, how it's expected to play out and who the biggest winners are.

  • Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy

    The 19-year-old golf champ Yuka Saso from the Philippines captured Rory McIlroy's attention on Sunday as she won a thrilling playoff to claim her maiden, major crown.

  • Australia's Melbourne eyes way out of COVID-19 lockdown as cases ease

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state authorities said plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in state capital, Melbourne, this week remained "on track" as new locally acquired coronavirus cases fell on Tuesday. Victoria, Australia's second-most-populous state, was plunged into a snap one-week hard lockdown on May 27 to contain a virus outbreak, forcing its 7 million residents to remain home except for essential business. The lockdown was extended in Melbourne until June 10, while some restrictions were relaxed in other regions in the state.

  • Sri Lanka agent deleted vital e-mails: ship probe

    A Sri Lankan court hearing into the fire and sinking of a container ship off Colombo was told Monday that its local agent had deleted e-mails vital to the investigation.

  • India to provide free vaccines to all in major policy shift

    India's federal government will provide free coronavirus shots to any adult starting later this month and take back control of the country's vaccination drive, marred by delays and shortages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday. The changes reverse a policy launched in April which tasked states and the private sector with vaccinating those between the ages of 18 and 44. The federal government will now procure 75% of all vaccines directly from the manufacturers and provide them to the states for free, while the remaining 25% will be purchased by the private sector.

  • Modi Backtracks on India Vaccine Drive After Intense Criticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free shots for all adults in an address to the nation, a move prompted by criticism of his administration’s handling of India’s deadly second virus wave and a botched vaccination roll out.In a half hour-long address on national television, Modi said all Indians above the age 18 will be vaccinated for free starting June 21, vowing to speed the inoculation drive. His administration will also procure the shots for the states, reversing an earlie

  • PancakeSwap Posts a Week with 1 Million Unique Wallets

    While BSC led the charge for blockchains, with over 417,000 unique active wallets at month’s end, PancakeSwap led the dApp list, averaging 350,000 daily active wallets.

  • USD/INR Outlook: No Relief for Battered Rupee, Likely to Weaken Against Dollar

    There will be no respite for the battered Indian rupee over the coming year as surging COVID-19 cases amid timid economic recovery and deteriorating external position will pose downside risks.

  • Sorrento: Near-Term Developments Could Catapult Shares Higher

    Anyone keeping track of the progress being made at Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), will be aware the company has a bulging pipeline encompassing a wide spectrum of drugs, ranging from cancer to pain to lymphatic delivery systems. One part of the portfolio is dedicated to finding various solutions in the ongoing fight against Covid-19. Despite the pandemic’s retreat, H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju thinks investors should take note of the “near-term value drivers from Sorrento's extensive portfolio

  • India will give free coronavirus vaccines to all adults

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday that the government would offer free COVID-19 vaccines to all adults later this month, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Previously, India had only provided free vaccines to elderly adults and front-line workers — meaning most people within the 18–45 age group would have to pay a fee in order to be vaccinated. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Under the new policy, the federal government would take over

  • Lightspeed Bets $925 Million on M&A to Beef Up E-Commerce Wares

    (Bloomberg) -- Lightspeed POS Inc., a software company catering to the retail and hospitality industries that has emerged as one of Canada’s large tech successes, will spend $925 million on two acquisitions to beef up its e-commerce offerings.The Montreal-based company said Monday that it would pay about $500 million in cash and shares to acquire Ecwid Inc., which helps small companies set up an e-commerce site in a few clicks. Its purchase of NuOrder Inc., for about $425 million, half of it in

  • Gold Rebounds as Dollar Drop Blunts Yellen Inflation Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second straight gain, recovering from earlier losses that came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments on interest rates.Gold fell as much as 0.5% earlier after Yellen’s said Sunday that a slightly higher interest-rate environment would be a plus for the U.S. and the Federal Reserve. Higher rates diminish demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3% after dropping 0.5% on Friday.Gold has been hovering arou

  • UPDATE 1-Switzerland must adjust to remain business-friendly after G7 tax deal, experts say

    Switzerland will have to find new ways to remain attractive to business, experts said on Monday, after Group of Seven (G7) nations reached a landmark deal to reduce the incentive of multinational companies to shift profits to tax havens. G7 finance ministers agreed on Saturday to back a global corporate tax rate of at least 15% to squeeze more money out of sprawling companies such as Amazon and Google..

  • AMC, GameStop, Blackberry Poised For A Quiet Start

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets has a new favorite stock

    As GameStop and AMC continue their rocket ship ride, individual investors are looking for the next big thing.

  • ‘Warren Buffett of crypto’ Mike Novogratz sees looming bitcoin price catalysts

    Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz still sees catalysts ahead for bitcoin to regain its footing.

  • The IRS just paid out 2.8 million surprise tax refunds — will you get one?

    And even more are on the way, thanks to President Biden's COVID rescue package.

  • Justice Department says ‘millions of dollars of bitcoin’ paid to Colonial Pipeline ransomware hackers has been reclaimed

    The Justice Department, in conjunction with other federal authorities, on Monday said that the majority of the ransomware paid to hackers last month has been recaptured.