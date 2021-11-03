U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,644.17
    +13.52 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,059.50
    +6.87 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,738.21
    +88.61 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,395.88
    +34.03 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.72
    -3.19 (-3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    -24.40 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.21 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    +0.0470 (+3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0660
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,604.36
    -743.85 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,551.40
    +19.86 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Paytm raises $1.1 billion from anchor investors in India’s blockbuster IPO

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Paytm has raised $1.104 billion in India’s largest ever anchor round as part of its initial public offering, which is also shaping to be the nation’s largest, as the poster child of the Indian startup ecosystem moves closer to listing in the public markets.

Blackrock, GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Birla MF are among the investors who financed the anchor round, which was oversubscribed by 10 times, Paytm said in a filing with local exchange.

With Wednesday's investment, Paytm has now secured nearly half of the $2.45 billion capital it is looking to raise from the IPO. The startup, which offers a range of financial services, is seeking a valuation of over $19 billion in the IPO, it said in a call with reporters last week. Backed by Alibaba, Berkshire Hathaway and SoftBank, Paytm was valued at $16 billion in its previous funding round in the second half of 2019.

The investments of $140 million by Blackrock, and $126 million by CPPIB are also their largest by institutional investors in an Indian IPO. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Dutch pension investment firm APG, City of New York, Texas Teachers Retirement, NPS Japan, University of Texas, NTUC Pension out of Singapore, University of Cambridge, UBS, Mirae Asset, and Standard Life Aberdeen also participated in the anchor round.

Paytm, which will open the bid for its shares for three days starting November 8, has kept the share price range between 2,080 to 2,150 Indian rupees ($27.9 to $28.85). The startup is planning to list around November 18, TechCrunch has previously reported.

A successful listing would enable Paytm to attain the title of the biggest IPO in India, surpassing a record $2.07 billion initial public offering by government-owned coal mining and refining firm Coal India 11 years ago.

Paytm launched in 2009 to help users easily make digital payments from their phones and top up credit. It has since expanded to a wide range of services such as payment gateway, e-commerce marketplace, movie and travel ticket booking, as well as insurance and digital gold.

The startup, led by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, describes itself as having “created a payments-led super app, through which we offer our consumers innovative and intuitive digital products and services.” The startup says it has amassed over 330 million users across its services, more than a third of whom transact annually.

In a filing last week, Paytm disclosed that it clocked $118 million in revenue from its operations in the quarter that ended in June this year, up 62% from the prior quarter. In Q2, the startup’s losses surged to $50.9 million, Paytm said, citing additional marketing and promotional campaigns in the run up to the IPO.

Paytm’s IPO comes at a time when the pandemic has fuelled India’s digital economy and local stock exchanges are showing growing appetite for consumer tech stocks. Indian food delivery giant Zomato made a stellar debut earlier this year. Shares of Nykaa, a fashion e-commerce startup, and Indian insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar have also seen strong interest by institutional investors in recent days as both of them plan to list later this month.

In the filing last week, Paytm said that it plans to deploy over $250 million of the total capital it is seeking to raise in the IPO to enter new initiatives and explore acquisition opportunities. The startup’s offerings compete with a range of services including Google Pay, WhatsApp Pay, PhonePe, MakeMyTrip and BookMyShow.

Recommended Stories

  • Paytm Attracts Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund, Texas Teachers to Mega IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and University of Cambridge are among dozens of successful bidders for the 82.5 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) of stock that digital payments company Paytm is selling to anchor investors in its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded El

  • Allbirds Prices IPO At $15/Share Valuing Company At $2.1B

    Global lifestyle brand Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 20.2 million shares at $15.00 per share, above its expected price range of $12 to $14 per share. The startup's valuation is about $2.15 billion, based on the 143.12 million shares to be outstanding after this offering. About 16.35 million shares were sold by Allbirds, and 3.84 million shares were offered by certain existing stockholders. The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additio

  • Allbirds Valued at $2.1 Billion After IPO Prices Above Range

    Allbirds, the sustainable shoe company, raised nearly $303 million after increasing the size of its IPO that also priced above its expected price range. Allbirds said late Tuesday that it sold about 20.2 million shares at $15 each, up from the 19.2 million shares at $12 to $14 each it had planned to offer. Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and BofA Securities are lead underwriters on the deal, a prospectus said.

  • SoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $1 billion IPO

    Indian logistics startup Delhivery seeks to raise about $998 million in its initial public offering, the startup said in a filing with the local regulator, joining a number of other tech startups in the world's second-largest internet market to explore the public markets. The 10-year-old startup plans to issue new shares worth $669 million, while the rest of the capital will be utilized to buy existing shares, it said in a filing (PDF). Backed by SoftBank, Tiger Global Management, Times Internet, The Carlyle Group, Steadview Capital and Addition, Delhivery began its life as a food delivery firm, but has since shifted to a full suite of logistics services in over 2,300 Indian cities and more than 17,500 zip codes.

  • ‘Premature’ North Sea drilling ban will push up energy bills, BP warns

    Consumers will be threatened with even higher energy prices if the Government backs a "premature" ban on oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, the chief executive of BP has warned.

  • Sneaker Brand Allbirds Tops IPO Goal to Raise $303 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Shoemaker Allbirds Inc. expanded an initial public offering and priced the shares above a marketed range to raise $303 million.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe San Francisco-ba

  • COP26 coalition worth $130 trillion vows to put climate at heart of finance

    Banks, insurers and investors with $130 trillion at their disposal pledged on Wednesday to put combatting climate change at the centre of their work, and gained support in the form of efforts to put green investing on a firmer footing. And in another development at the COP26 U.N. climate conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop, at least 19 countries are expected to commit on Thursday to ending public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022, two sources said. In an earlier announcement at the meeting in Scotland, financial institutions accounting for around 40% of the world's capital committed to assuming a "fair share" of the effort to wean the world off fossil fuels.

  • Warren Buffett, Goldman Win From Fintech Gold Rush in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s transformation from a financial-technology backwater into a $46 trillion-a-year global leader in digital payments left most international investors watching in awe from the sidelines. Now India is undergoing its own fintech revolution, and the race is on to grab a piece of the action.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming a

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Ready to Boom

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Penny Stocks to Watch for November 2021

    Penny stocks often require patience from shareholders, but if you've conducted your due diligence, your patience may be rewarded.

  • WHO authorizes Indian-made COVID vaccine, months into use

    The World Health Organization granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed. The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech. “This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines.

  • Rivian Automotive Targets IPO Valuation Just Above $60 Billion

    The Amazon-backed electric-vehicle startup is seeking a valuation in a range just above $60 billion in its initial public offering next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMusk

  • 5 Stocks With Safe and Growing Dividends

    Gilead Sciences, American Electric Power, Sempra, Lockheed Martin, and MetLife come out on top in a stock screen for larger companies that have grown dividends for at least five years.

  • Vertex Stock Is Climbing After Strong Earnings, but the Competition Hasn’t Gone Away.

    Vertex's third-quarter earnings were strong, and the drug maker raised guidance. Investors are still wary of an upcoming data reveal from rival AbbVie.

  • Allbirds co-founder: We want to be a brand that transcends over the next couple of decades

    The Allbirds IPO has arrived. Here is what the company's co-founder said on its path forward.

  • Nominations for Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance Open Next Week

    The third annual Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance list will be published in 2022.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • U.S. IPO market bracing for 13-deal week that includes eco-friendly shoe company Allbirds and personal finance site NerdWallet

    The U.S. initial public offering is bracing for another week of double-digit deal flow with 13 companies expected to come to market to raise at least $2.7 billion.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking Today

    After an auspicious beginning to November, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed south today. Why are investors turning a cold shoulder to the fuel cell specialist? Instead, investors seem to be responding to the results from Election Day.