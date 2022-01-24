U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.75
    +18.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,293.00
    +136.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,486.50
    +60.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.00
    +11.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.61
    +0.47 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.00
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7530
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,252.05
    -413.40 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.18
    +569.50 (+234.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa and PolicyBazaar shares drop to record lows

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Shares of Paytm, Zomato, PolicyBazaar, and Nykaa -- four Indian tech startups that went public last year -- on Monday tumbled to their record lows since market debuts last year as analysts predict a global market correction amid US investors worrying about the prospect of high interest rates.

Shares of Paytm dropped 6% to as low as ₹902 ($12.10) on Monday, the lowest since its public debut in mid-November. The market cap of mobile payments firm, which made its debut with an issue price of ₹2,150, has shrunk to $7.9 billion, less than half of the $16 billion valuation at which it raised $1 billion in a private financing round in the second half of 2019.

Nykaa shares dropped over 11% to ₹1,740 ($23.35) apiece, down from its all-time high of ₹2,574 ($34.5). At over 18.5% fall, shares of Zomato saw the steepest drop among the four aforementioned tech firms. The shares dropped to as low as ₹91.7 ($1.23) apiece from an all-time high of ₹169.10 ($2.27). PolicyBazaar fell over 8% to ₹787 ($10.5) apiece to nearly half of its all-time high of ₹1,470.

The recent tumble -- which hasn't impacted other Indian stocks as severely -- comes as shares of tech companies that have rallied in recent years amid the pandemic begin to see what many analysts are terming as "correction."

The rally has also helped startups globally raise capital at record high valuation jumps and pace. But several investors are now publicly telling startups that those days are about to be over -- for an indefinite period of time, at least.

"Market sentiment changes faster than startups can change operations, cost structures or monetization levers," said Shailendra Singh, a venture capitalist at Sequoia Capital India, in a tweet last week.

"Looking forward to a much needed correction in startup funding environment; thankfully, conversations are back to focusing on revenues, products, unit economics, saving dollars."

At an Axios conference last week, Rajeev Misra, chief executive of SoftBank Vision Fund, said that SaaS stocks in the US have gone down from 20 times of their revenue to 12x. "In the private markets they're still at 20x or higher... I believe that gap is going to tighten over the next six months," he added.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell Monday while U.S. and European equity futures were mixed as traders weighed the likely market impact of Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukrain

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tighten

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskShar

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better

    After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Following the news of the bank charter, SoFi's stock shot up.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Bitcoin Heads for Worst Week in 8 Months as Traders Lament 'Pikachu Pattern'

    The price was changing hands around $35,000, with analysts attributing the recent sell-off to expectations of a reversal of the Federal Reserve's easy-money policies. Gallows humor filled social-media sites as more than $1.5 billion of tradition positions were liquidated.

  • Activist Investor Said to Push Peloton to Fire CEO, Seek Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is set to face calls from an activist investor to fire its chief executive officer and pursue a sale, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Equity Futures Rebound, Stocks Come Off Lows: Markets WrapU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of

  • FAANG Stocks: 2022 Winners and Losers

    FAANG stocks -- essentially the top five stocks of the tech sector -- as a group cooled off in 2021. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) led the group of growth stocks with a 65% return for the year, followed by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) near-34% return. The rest of the group -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- all underperformed the S&P 500 index, which returned nearly 27% for the year.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Win Big From TSMC's $40 Billion Spending Plan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, released fourth-quarter results on Jan. 13 and shares of the chip giant surged following the report as it became evident that the demand for chips is going to stay strong in 2022 and beyond. One of the highlights of TSMC's report was the big bump in the company's capital spending budget for 2022. The company has outlined a capital expenditure budget of $40 billion to $44 billion for this year, which points toward a roughly 40% increase over 2021 capex of $30 billion.