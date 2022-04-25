U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

Paytronix and PYMNTS Report: Regional Preferences on Restaurant Ordering Options, Loyalty Programs & Subscriptions Vary Across U.S.

Paytronix Systems Inc.
·3 min read
Paytronix Systems Inc.
Paytronix Systems Inc.

  • Consumers in the South strongly prefer QSRs.

  • Table-service restaurants are more popular in the Pacific region.

  • Consumers in the Midwest are most drawn to restaurants that offer promotions and sales.

NEWTON, Mass., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today published the latest report in its ongoing series “The Digital Divide: Regional Variations in US Food Ordering Trends And Digital Adoption,” a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, which examines regional variation in consumers’ views and attitudes toward restaurant ordering options, loyalty programs and subscriptions. Being aware of these regional preferences can help restaurant owners craft offerings, promotions, and loyalty programs to fit regional expectations and tastes to drive sales.

Download the full report, The Digital Divide: Regional Variations In US Food Ordering Trends and Digital Adoption.

“Restaurants are built on personalized experiences and understanding guest preferences by region is a key part of building strong affinity between a guest and a restaurant brand,” said Michelle Tempesta, Chief Marketing Officer, Paytronix Systems. “Local and regional managers need the ability to tailor messages, offers, pricing, and menu language nuances to appeal to their audiences.”

QSRs – Consumers in the South strongly prefer Quick Service Restaurants, with 68% of consumers surveyed in this region saying they regularly order from these restaurants. Northeastern consumers are the least likely to order from QSRs, with 59% having ordered from one in the past month. This compares to the national average of 63% of consumers who order from QSRs regularly.

Table Service – Table-service restaurants are more popular in the Pacific region than they are in the rest of the country, with 85% of consumers in this region saying they regularly order from such restaurants.

Promotions and Sales – Consumers in the Midwest are most drawn to restaurants that offer promotions and sales. QSR customers in the Midwest find promotions and sales particularly enticing, with 34% of consumers surveyed saying they are a deciding factor in selecting a restaurant.

Third-Party Aggregators – Consumers in the Northeast use restaurant aggregators like Grubhub and Uber Eats the most, while Midwesterners and Southerners use aggregators the least.

Discounts – Everyone loves discounts, no matter where in the U.S. they live. Both complimentary food and customized discounts are the two greatest draws for consumers at both table-service restaurants and QSRs. 55% of table service cand 58% of QSR customers say customized discounts are a favorite perk.

Read the previous Delivering on Restaurant Rewards Reports.

Methodology
Digital Divide: Regional Variations In U.S. Food Ordering Trends And Digital Adoption, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, examines regional variations in consumers’ relationships, views and attitudes toward digital food ordering trends, loyalty programs and subscriptions. We surveyed 2,533 consumers in the U.S. between Feb. 3 and Feb. 8 about their experiences. Respondents’ average age was 48, 54% were female and 36% earned more than Conclusion $100,000 annually.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.
Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 225 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

Media Contact:
Chuck Tanowitz
Paytronix Systems, Inc.
ctanowitz@paytronix.com
617-871-2319


