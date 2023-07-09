PBA Holdings Bhd (KLSE:PBA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

PBA Holdings Bhd (KLSE:PBA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase PBA Holdings Bhd's shares on or after the 13th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.015 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.03 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PBA Holdings Bhd has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current stock price of MYR0.815. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. PBA Holdings Bhd paid out just 13% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 13% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, PBA Holdings Bhd's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PBA Holdings Bhd has seen its dividend decline 1.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is PBA Holdings Bhd an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? PBA Holdings Bhd has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for PBA Holdings Bhd that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

