PBA Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:PBA) largest shareholders are state or government who were rewarded as market cap surged RM103m last week

PBA Holdings Bhd's significant state or government ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is Penang State Government with a 55% stake

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of PBA Holdings Bhd (KLSE:PBA) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is state or government. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, state or government were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 27% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of PBA Holdings Bhd.

KLSE:PBA Ownership Breakdown December 30th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PBA Holdings Bhd?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of PBA Holdings Bhd, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

KLSE:PBA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in PBA Holdings Bhd. Our data shows that Penang State Government is the largest shareholder with 55% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 10% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of PBA Holdings Bhd

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in PBA Holdings Bhd. In their own names, insiders own RM41m worth of stock in the RM483m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 16%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with PBA Holdings Bhd (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

