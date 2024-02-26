PBA Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:PBA) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

PBA Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:PBA) stock is up by a considerable 110% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PBA Holdings Bhd's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PBA Holdings Bhd is:

5.4% = RM51m ÷ RM954m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

PBA Holdings Bhd's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

As you can see, PBA Holdings Bhd's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, PBA Holdings Bhd saw an exceptional 58% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that PBA Holdings Bhd's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PBA Holdings Bhd fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is PBA Holdings Bhd Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

PBA Holdings Bhd's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 17%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 83% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, PBA Holdings Bhd has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that PBA Holdings Bhd has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for PBA Holdings Bhd by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

