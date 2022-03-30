U.S. markets closed

PBF Energy to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

·1 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

PBF Energy Logo
PBF Energy Logo

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).






SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.

