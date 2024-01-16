Do PBF Energy's (NYSE:PBF) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

PBF Energy's Improving Profits

PBF Energy has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. PBF Energy's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$19.86 to US$23.13. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 16% gain.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While PBF Energy may have maintained EBIT margins over the last year, revenue has fallen. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are PBF Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.3b company like PBF Energy. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. With a whopping US$81m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like PBF Energy, the median CEO pay is around US$7.7m.

PBF Energy offered total compensation worth US$5.9m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add PBF Energy To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of PBF Energy is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for PBF Energy, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Even so, be aware that PBF Energy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

