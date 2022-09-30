U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

PBF Logistics to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

·1 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-third-quarter-2022-earnings-results-301638007.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

