PBH vs. BSX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Products stocks have likely encountered both Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) and Boston Scientific (BSX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Prestige Consumer Healthcare is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Boston Scientific has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PBH has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PBH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.20, while BSX has a forward P/E of 28.79. We also note that PBH has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BSX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.30.

Another notable valuation metric for PBH is its P/B ratio of 1.98. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BSX has a P/B of 4.43.

Based on these metrics and many more, PBH holds a Value grade of B, while BSX has a Value grade of D.

PBH sticks out from BSX in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PBH is the better option right now.

