Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,245.50
    -7.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,191.00
    -32.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,283.75
    -17.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,077.00
    -5.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.57
    -1.34 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    2,362.00
    +16.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    +0.49 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3780
    +0.0690 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    16.03
    -0.32 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2629
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7550
    +0.1460 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,460.96
    +2.27 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.16
    -64.73 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,323.49
    +331.41 (+0.85%)
     

PBOC to Give $69 Billion in Loans to Boost Science, Technology

Lorretta Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China said it will set up a relending program of as much as 500 billion yuan ($69 billion) to support innovation and project upgrades in the science and technology sectors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The loans will have an interest rate of 1.75% and a tenor of one year, which can be extended twice for an additional year, according to a statement posted on the PBOC’s website Sunday. The loan quota will be allocated to 21 banks.

The refinancing program is set to help small- and medium-sized technology firms in their initial startup and growth stages and provide credit support to high-end projects, it said.

The new lending initiative is in line with plans announced by PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng in March and follows hints from China’s top economic officials about a potential liquidity boost. Policymakers are looking to lift confidence in the world’s second-biggest economy as a lingering property crisis and weak consumer sentiment threaten to weigh on the growth outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement