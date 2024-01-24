PBOC Will Cut RRR for Banks in Early February, Governor Says

(Bloomberg) -- China will cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks in early February to unleash more money and help the economy, according to People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng.

A 0.5 percentage-point cut to the ratio, the amount of cash that banks have to keep in reserve, will provide 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in long-term liquidity to the market, Pan said during a briefing with the press Wednesday.

Lowering the RRR frees up liquidity so banks can extend loans to customers and buy more bonds to support economic growth. The central bank cut the RRR twice in 2023, with the last reduction taking place in September.

