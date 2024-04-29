PBOC Expands Warning on Bond Investments to Regional Banks

Bloomberg News
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank has advised some regional lenders to curtail their ultra-long bond investments to mitigate risks, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

City and rural commercial banks in at least two eastern provinces were instructed in recent weeks to avoid significant exposure to these securities, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Under the guidance from local branches of the People’s Bank of China, the regional banks have also been asked to reduce duration and leverage on bond holdings, the people said.

The PBOC has stepped up efforts to cool the rally in long-term sovereign bonds, signaling intentions to correct any mismatch between market prices and the economic outlook. The latest directive follows similar guidance to rural lenders earlier this month to cap their exposure to ultra-long debts.

Markets have reacted to the message with a selloff in sovereign bonds, with investors also moving funds to chase a rebound in Chinese equities. China’s 30-year debt yield climbed above 2.59% Monday, set for the highest level in more than two months. Ten-year government bond yields have risen more than 10 basis points over the past three sessions, which included a trading day on Sunday.

China’s central bank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors have been drawn to sovereign notes this year, betting that the central bank will ease monetary policy to support an economy grappling with sluggish demand and a property crisis.

China’s credit growth continued to slow in March and banks extended fewer loans than expected. The PBOC’s maintaining of an easy liquidity condition has provided traders with more funds to allocate to bonds. China’s local credit yields have fallen to the lowest level ever as investors snap up corporate bonds.

Bonds have also benefited from large purchases by wealth management funds and haven demand from local institutions. The yield on 30-year sovereign debts has been declining for four straight quarters, and is hovering near a 20-year low amid insufficient credit demand and abundant liquidity.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Debt Is Rising Again as Politics Erodes Budget Resolve

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Europe’s most indebted governments are heading for a painful reckoning this year as their ambitions to cut down on borrowing collide with political reality.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostMusk’s China Trip Pays Off With Key Self-Driving Hurdles ClearedElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as Slide AcceleratesSoutheast Asia Heat Wave Shuts Schools,

  • Atos Seeks More Cash and Debt Relief as France Intervenes

    (Bloomberg) -- Atos SE raised the amount of cash it is seeking to avoid insolvency to €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) from €1.2 billion previously, as the French government stepped in with a bid for the embattled IT services firm’s most strategically important businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostMusk’s China Trip Pays Off With Key Self-Driving Hurdles ClearedElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Watchers

  • Japan's yen jumps 5 yen against dollar on suspected intervention

    The Japanese yen surged 5 yen against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, with traders citing heavy dollar-selling intervention by Japanese banks after the currency fell to fresh 34-year lows earlier in the day. The dollar fell as far as 155.25 yen in two sudden moves that took it from 160.245 to around 158 and subsequently even lower. The yen was at 155.86 by 0500 GMT, up 1.6% in trading thinned by a Golden Week holiday in Japan.

  • HCLTech falls most in nearly 17 months on lower-than-expected FY25 outlook

    HCLTech shares plummeted as much as 6.3% on Monday, its biggest fall in nearly 17 months, as India's No.3 software services company forecast fiscal 2025 revenue growth below estimates. Including the day's move, HCLTech is down 5.2% so far this year compared with a 6% fall in the IT index. Larger rival Infosys was down 7.3%, while Tata Consultancy Services was up 2.1%.

  • Yuan Devaluation Debate Surfaces as Traders Weigh Next FX Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- There is quiet yet mounting speculation in financial markets that China will need to take an extreme and highly controversial measure to support its moribund economy — devalue the yuan in a big-bang move. Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostMusk’s China Trip Pays Off With Key Self-Driving Hurdles ClearedElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as Slide Accelerate

  • Japan’s Kanda Says ‘No Comment for Now’ When Asked If Intervened

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top currency official declined to comment on whether Tokyo had intervened in the currency market Monday following a sharp move in the market that sliced 2% off the dollar-yen exchange rate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostMusk’s China Trip Pays Off With Key Self-Driving Hurdles ClearedElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as Slide AcceleratesSouthea

  • Gold Slips After Brisk US Inflation Quells Rate-Cut Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell after a weekly drop, ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting midweek where policymakers are expected to reaffirm their stance for higher-for-longer interest rates.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostMusk’s China Trip Pays Off With Key Self-Driving Hurdles ClearedElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as Slide AcceleratesSoutheast Asia Heat Wave Shuts Schoo

  • Blackstone beats Concord with $1.6 billion bid for Hipgnosis Songs

    Blackstone's formal offer valued the music rights investor at $1.30 per share, the companies said, higher than Concord's $1.25 per share offer last Wednesday. Hipgnosis shares, which have rallied since the takeover interests, rose 2.7% to 1.06 pounds ($1.33) in early trade. The deal will see more than 65,000 songs, including tracks by Blondie and Neil Young, added to Blackstone's music rights portfolio, which already includes songs by Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake.

  • California Fast-Food Chains Are Now Serving Sticker Shock

    A month after a higher state minimum wage for fast-food workers went into effect, consumers picking up burgers and burritos at chains in the Golden State grapple with prices rising at a faster clip than in other states.

  • Japan's yen jumps against the dollar on suspected intervention

    (Reuters) -The yen jumped suddenly against the dollar on Monday, with traders citing yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities to try to stem a relentless fall in the currency to levels last seen over three decades ago. The yen rose sharply to 155.01 per dollar from as low as 160.245 earlier in the day. Trade sources said Japanese banks were seen selling dollars for yen.