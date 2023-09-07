PBOC Gives Yuan Unyielding Support for Record 54 Straight Days

(Bloomberg) -- China’s support for the under-pressure yuan shows no sign of fading with a now record streak of daily reference rate boosts yet to drag the managed currency away from a near 16-year low.

The People’s Bank of China set the so-called fixing at a stronger-than-expected level for a 54th straight day on Thursday, the longest since Bloomberg started the daily survey in 2018. The streak has now surpassed one seen last year in the midst of China’s Covid Zero policy.

Weighed by China’s increasingly gloomy economic outlook and policy divergence with the US, the onshore yuan has slumped toward its weakest since 2007 even as authorities ramp up support measures via multiple tools. Weakness in the currency brought it perilously close to the weak end of its 2% trading band against the dollar on Wednesday.

“Allowing too much yuan weakness will risk competitive depreciation across Asia, spur capital outflows, and only provide small benefits to the export sector,” said Wei Liang Chang, macro strategist at DBS Bank. “We believe China will continue to lean against yuan depreciation, while allowing some adjustment if the dollar is to strengthen sharply.”

Amid broad strength in the greenback, the yuan has fallen close to 6% this year, though has fared better against other major currencies. A gauge of the Chinese currency versus a basket of its trading peers is down about 2%.

The onshore yuan edged lower Thursday, trading around the 7.32 per dollar level.

Skepticism remains whether China’s measures are game changers in the absence of a less hawkish Federal Reserve or a pickup in the world’s second-largest economy. And some strategists argue China is unlikely to do anything drastic to reverse the yuan’s weakening trend.

“Dollar-yuan holding stubbornly above 7.30 despite the big fix lower tells you the pressure is still higher,” said Jefferies’ Brad Bechtel. “PBOC is definitely going to try not to have some sort of big devaluation event as it ruins the idea of yuan stability, the yuan as a trade currency, potential reserve currency etc.”

