PBOC Signals No Imminent Cut to Deposit Rate, Evaluation Needed

(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China needs to make a more complete evaluation before taking a decision to change the rate paid on bank deposits, a senior official said in Beijing Friday.

The deposit rate is the “ballast” in the nation’s interest-rate system and multiple factors should be taken into consideration, PBOC Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang said at a briefing. The comments counter expectations that the central bank would act soon to alleviate the pressure on bank profit margins, amid reductions on lending rates in recent weeks.

The yuan pared losses and bond futures erased gains after the comments.

China’s monetary and fiscal authorities are currently increasing support to the economy as the global coronavirus crisis hammers economies from the U.S. to Asia. At the same time, they’re sticking to a relatively measured approach taken since last year amid high debt levels and fears of financial instability.

“The PBOC has surprised the market -- investors had been expecting a deposit rate cut very soon, whereas now the comments suggest a reduction won’t happen in the second quarter,” said Xing Zhaopeng, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

At the end of March, the PBOC cut the interest rate it charges on loans to banks by the biggest amount since 2015. The deposit rate, through which the central bank fixes what banks must pay customers for their deposits, stands at 1.5%.

Liu said factors to consider include inflation, economic growth and the nation’s balance sheet. Now the CPI is obviously higher than the one year deposit rate, and one also needs to think about whether a deposit rate cut will add to the depreciation pressure on the currency, he said. Above all, a deposit rate cut needs to consider the public’s feeling, he added.

