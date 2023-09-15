PBOC Steps Up Support for Economy By Adding One-Year Funds

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank added cash into markets via a key policy loan for the 10th consecutive month, a day after it announced another cut to lenders’ reserve requirements to aid a struggling economy.

The People’s Bank of China offered 591 billion yuan ($81.2 billion) via the so-called medium-term lending facility Friday, resulting in a 191 billion yuan net injection. The central bank kept the rate on the MLF loan unchanged at 2.5%, after a surprise 15-basis-point cut last month.

The net cash injection follows the PBOC’s decision Thursday to reduce the amount of cash lenders must hold in reserve for the second time this year, a move that could free up as much as 500 billion yuan by some estimates. It also comes before Friday’s release of a slew of key economic data, ranging from retail sales to industrial production and property prices.

“The 191 billion yuan net injection exceeds market expectation,” said Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The policymakers are showing muscle by intensive policy rollout. We expect another 10bps (MLF) rate cut in Q4.”

In Friday’s money market operation, the PBOC also injected 34 billion yuan via 14-day reverse repurchase agreements to cover month-end cash demand, while slashing the interest rate on the short-term loan by 20 basis points. The rate reduction doesn’t necessarily signal fresh policy easing as it is considered a follow-up move after last month’s 10-basis-point cut to the cost of seven-day loans.

The PBOC’s latest moves indicate Beijing’s intention to accelerate the speed of recovery of the world’s second-largest economy, even as green shoots from a credit rebound to easing deflationary pressures have emerged. The funding support also comes as banks need to meet seasonal demand arising from regulatory requirements, as well as a surge in local government bond issuance.

