PBOC Still Sees Room for More RRR Cuts After Strong Early Data

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank still sees room to lower the reserve requirement ratio for banks, a deputy governor said, reiterating the potential for looser monetary policy to support the world’s second-largest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The RRR is still an important tool to adjust liquidity in China, People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Xuan Changneng said during a Thursday briefing. He added that monetary policy in the country can become more “autonomous” as deposit rates trend lower and other major global economies start to pivot toward easing.

Xuan’s remarks come a few weeks after PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng stressed that there was still room for the central bank to cut the RRR, allowing lenders to keep smaller reserves and therefore encouraging lending. Neither Pan nor Xuan gave any indication of when another trim may come. In January, Pan announced a 50 basis point-reduction in the RRR during a live press briefing. That cut was larger than most analysts expected.

Earlier Thursday, Chinese state media reported that policymakers were in an “observation period” after the economy showed signs of strength in the first two months of the year. That suggests it may be some time before the PBOC considers adjusting rates.

Investors have been scrutinizing statements by Chinese policymakers as they look for any clues on potential stimulus this year. Beijing is targeting growth of around 5%, an ambitious rate that some analysts say may require more support.

--With assistance from Yujing Liu and Colum Murphy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.