PBSC Electrifies Transportation Globally with E-Bike Share Schemes in 15+ Cities

PBSC Urban Solutions
·4 min read

Barcelona, Montreal, and Dubai are among the many cities that now provide e-bike share schemes

Montreal, Canada, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • PBSC Urban Solutions provides 15+ cities around the world with electric bicycle sharing systems

  • Since launching its electric bikes, PBSC has deployed 8000+ e-bikes globally

  • PBSC to revolutionize e-bike and e-scooter charging with its new multimodal solution


PBSC Urban Solutions, the world leader in smart bike-share and e-charging solutions, celebrates e-bike sharing scheme deployments in 15+ cities this year. With over 8000 e-bikes launched across the world to date, the micromobility company is looking forward to continuing its mission to help cities reach their zero emission transportation objectives in the coming years.

Leveraging over a decade of experience in the bike share industry, PBSC has established many of the world’s largest and most successful docked bike sharing systems in Europe, North America and South America. Bicing, the popular bike share system in Barcelona, is one example of this. The Spanish city has an expansive fleet of mechanical and pedal-assisted electric bicycles in its scheme, provided by PBSC. Another Spanish city, San Sebastian, has since followed suite and also implemented e-bikes into their local transportation options.

Montreal, which first implemented its bicycle sharing scheme with PBSC ICONIC bikes in 2009, now celebrates nearly 13 years of success with 750 Smart Stations across the city and over 9000 bikes. The ongoing electric expansion of their fleet now includes more than 1800 E-FIT e-bikes (equipped with a 250W central motor, 70KM range, and designed for an overall smoother ride).

In these recent years alone, PBSC e-bikes have made their way to cities in Europe, U.A.E., Latin America, and North America. With Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Clermont-Ferrand in France, Monaco, the Romanian city of Sibiu and Québec City as the latest to adopt electric bicycle sharing, there is a clear trend in all parts of the world. In fact, according to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the electric-powered segment of the micromobility industry accounted for more than three-quarters of the global market share in 2020. This is due, among an assortment of leading factors, to the fast user adoption of e-bikes, which rely on an electric motor to provide urbanites with a smooth ride to their destination without breaking a sweat.

Many cities also adopt electric bike share as part of their public transport systems, which is the case in Québec City this year. The newly launched electric bike share scheme comes fully equipped with stations at key points in the touristic city as the first phase of their multi-year rollout plan. In Dubai, the Middle East’s top ride-hailing company Careem, partnered with the city’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), oversees the region’s first large-scale e-bike share program, with 800 PBSC E-FITs and 80 Smart Stations. With San Sebastian, Rio de Janeiro, Aspen, Detroit, and many others leading the way in reimagining urban travel, it’s fair to say that this latest step in the evolution of bike share is set to change the way cities move.

Micromobility Goes Multimodal with PBSC’s Innovative Charging Solution

As more cities across the globe start to set their zero-emission objectives for the upcoming decade, there is a clear electrification of transportation coming. However, this major movement towards eco-friendly transportation comes with its own burden: Charging. Electric vehicles – from cars to e-scooters, e-bikes, and everything beyond – all rely on batteries. While battery swapping is currently being used as a short-term solution, the cities of the future continue to look for a more sustainable option.

PBSC has the answer – multimodal docking and charging. The word ‘multimodal’ has become synonymous with MAAS (mobility as a service), as micromobility companies are moving towards cross-platform compatibility with other local transport services in cities, such as public transit systems. However, this latest technological leap aims to bring the next step in cross-compatibility by providing cities with one universal station to charge multiple fleets at the same time. With Multimodal Smart Stations, operators and cities alike will be able to offer commuters a simple way to dock their e-bikes, e-scooters and, soon, electric cars at select points that will be able to secure and charge both.

About PBSC Urban Solutions

PBSC is changing the world, one city at a time. A leader in the micromobility space, their team develops, markets and operates — alongside their local partners — the most innovative, customizable and reliable public bike-share systems on the market. PBSC’s sustainable technology empowers cities to provide users safe and enjoyable transportation alternatives that reduce congestion and improve quality of life. PBSC currently has four bike models — ICONIC, FIT, BOOST and E-FIT — deployed around the world and continues to expand its global footprint with over 95,000 bikes, 7,500 stations and 500 million rides so far! Visit www.pbsc.com to find out more.

Attachment

CONTACT: Athen Bozoglu PBSC Urban Solutions 450-748-7272 x2008 media@pbsc.com


