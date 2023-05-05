PBT Group Limited (JSE:PBG) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that PBT Group Limited (JSE:PBG) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase PBT Group's shares before the 10th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.75 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R0.87 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PBT Group has a trailing yield of 8.7% on the current stock price of ZAR10. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. PBT Group is paying out an acceptable 72% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (66%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see PBT Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 63% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, PBT Group could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, PBT Group has increased its dividend at approximately 4.1% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because PBT Group is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is PBT Group worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see PBT Group's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 72% and 66% respectively. To summarise, PBT Group looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks PBT Group is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for PBT Group (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

